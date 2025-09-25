Aaron Murray had his 'jaw to the ground' watching SEC QB in Week 4
Greg McElroy and Aaron Murray sat down on Wednesday’s episode of Always College Football to preview a critical slate of SEC matchups. McElroy, the former Alabama quarterback, pointed to the clash between LSU and Ole Miss as one of the weekend’s marquee games. Murray, the former Georgia quarterback, took the opportunity to spotlight Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has seized the starting role in recent weeks and delivered performances that caught his attention on film.
Murray admitted that he entered his film breakdown of Chambliss against Tulane with tempered expectations. Tulane had looked strong the previous week against Duke, leading him to believe the Green Wave could hold the Ole Miss passer in check. Instead, Murray said he came away “with his jaw to the ground” at what Chambliss could do. It was a clear endorsement that added intrigue to the Rebels’ quarterback situation as Austin Simmons continues to work back from injury.
The conversation soon turned toward LSU’s defense and how Chambliss’ dual-threat style mirrors problems other SEC powers, such as Alabama, have created in the past. For Murray, the film review cemented Chambliss as not just a capable replacement but the quarterback Ole Miss should ride into its biggest games.
On Wednesday, it was reported that Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin named will name Chambliss the starter against LSU on Saturday.
Murray Details Trinidad Chambliss’ Skill Set
Murray went into detail about the throws and decisions that impressed him most. He pointed out Chambliss’ ability to put the ball over linebackers on deep crossing routes and his arm strength to complete a 50-yard throw downfield even after holding the ball too long.
Murray said the Ole Miss passer combines speed, athleticism and quick release with poise in the run-pass option game. He acknowledged that Chambliss may not have ideal size, but the overall package made a lasting impression.
“That game just confirmed to me he should be the guy,” Murray said. “Until he really has a poor performance, he gives Ole Miss the best chance to win. Unfortunately for Austin Simmons, he may be out of a job right now.”
McElroy agreed, describing Chambliss as “electric” and a quarterback who extends plays, creates opportunities and throws the ball better than expected. Both analysts connected that evaluation to LSU’s challenge, noting that the Tigers have struggled against mobile quarterbacks in the past. That trend, they agreed, makes Chambliss a particularly dangerous opponent heading into the weekend.
Pressure Builds On LSU And Brian Kelly
While Murray praised Chambliss, he also turned the spotlight back on LSU coach Brian Kelly. He emphasized that expectations remain high in Baton Rouge, where the last two coaches before Kelly both won national championships. He said LSU’s lack of a consistent running game and lingering injuries in the backfield place more pressure on quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and add weight to Saturday’s matchup.
Murray explained that if LSU drops the game to Ole Miss, the conversation will focus less on the Rebels’ success and more on whether Kelly can meet the program’s playoff expectations. He said the scrutiny would intensify with Alabama and other difficult games still on the schedule. By contrast, Murray noted that Ole Miss faces less pressure because of its roster turnover and the fact that Chambliss was not even expected to play a major role entering the season.
Chambliss has now delivered back-to-back strong outings, including a 307-yard, two-touchdown passing performance with 112 rushing yards in a 45-10 win over Tulane. His rise has sparked early Heisman conversation and raised questions about Simmons’ role when fully healthy.
For now, Chambliss holds the reins, and he will get his biggest test yet when Ole Miss hosts No. 4 LSU on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.