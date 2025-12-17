SEC quarterback shares cryptic response amid transfer portal rumors

The 2025 College Football Playoff will begin its first round of games over the weekend.

No. 8 Oklahoma (10-2, 6-2) hosts No. 9 Alabama (10-3, 7-1) to open the College Football Playoff in Norman, Oklahoma, on Friday (8 p.m. EST, ABC and ESPN). The other three games of the opening round will be played on Saturday.

One of three games played on Saturday will feature No. 11 Tulane (11-2, 7-1) rematching with No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1) in Oxford, Mississippi (3:30 p.m. EST, TNT). This matchup has received plenty of attention as head coach Lane Kiffin left the Rebels for a head coaching vacancy at LSU on Nov. 30.

While the players are bought in for the College Football Playoff run, it is unclear whether the coaching change will keep them in Oxford for 2026 or have them looking to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens.

Current Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss could be a subject of interest when the portal opens. He needs an eligibility waiver from the NCAA to play another season of college football, but there is optimism he could get it.

"I would have to consider what the best situation is for me, what I feel more comfortable with, who I trust the most and get a feel for every possibility, really, so there's a lot that goes into that," Chambliss said in a press conference when asked about his future.

Adding to the intrigue, AT&T released a commercial of Chambliss discussing the transfer portal and making the decision to "transfer to AT&T" on Dec. 6. This was a week after Kiffin decided to take the LSU head coaching vacancy.

Chambliss spent his first four seasons of college football at Division II Ferris State. He redshirted in 2021 and was listed as a backup for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The Bulldogs named Chambliss as their starter in 2024. Despite an early loss to Pittsburg State, Chambliss guided the Bulldogs to 14 consecutive wins.

Ferris State won the Division II national championship against Valdosta State 49-14. Chambliss threw for 153 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 78 yards and two touchdowns in the national championship.

Chambliss was relegated to the backup role when he transferred to Ole Miss in the 2025 offseason. He spent the Rebels' games against Georgia State and Kentucky as the backup before taking over for an injured Austin Simmons in the third week of the season.

In 10 games as the Rebels' starter, Chambliss threw for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions while running for an additional 470 yards and six touchdowns. Ole Miss is 9-1 with Chambliss as its starter and has finished with 11 regular-season wins for the first time in program history.