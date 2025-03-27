Abdul Carter will not work out at Penn State pro day: agent
The original hope was that Abdul Carter would be on full display at Penn State’s pro day for NFL scouts ahead of the draft, but it appears his injury rehab will keep him from doing that.
Carter will not work out at Penn State’s pro day on Friday as he continues to rehab his shoulder injury, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“He is still finishing up rehab on the shoulder injury he had from the Boise State game,” Rosenhaus said, via Schefter. “He may still do a workout for teams sometime in mid April.”
Those remarks are in contrast to when Rosenhaus expressed confidence that Carter would be ready in time for his pro day in comments made in late February.
Carter is widely considered the best defensive player in this year’s NFL Draft class after recording 12 sacks and a national-best 23.5 tackles for loss this past season as a defensive end.
But the shoulder injury he sustained during the College Football Playoff kept him from participating in the NFL Combine and still apparently requires more time to heal.
Carter played through the injury against Notre Dame in the CFP semifinal round, but was cleared to resume his training only recently.
