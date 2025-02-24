College Football HQ

Abdul Carter won't work out at NFL Combine amid injury recovery: report

There's some concern about the condition of Penn State football Abdul Carter as a new report reveals he won't work out at the NFL Combine because of an injury.

James Parks

Abdul Carter is dealing with an injury and won't take part in the NFL Combine, according to a report.
Penn State football star Abdul Carter will not work out at the NFL Scouting Combine this week as he continues to recover from an injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Carter has not fully recovered from the shoulder injury he sustained during the College Football Playoff, his agents told Schefter ahead of the start of the combine.

Carter played through the injury against Notre Dame in the CFP semifinal round, but was cleared to resume his training only recently.

“We fully expect Abdul to be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State and he will perform at a very high level,” agent Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Rosenhaus is also sending a letter to all 32 NFL franchises from Dr. Dan Cooper that states Carter has recently been cleared to resume training and will be cleared for his pro day.

Cooper said that he examined Carter’s shoulder at an appointment in Dallas earlier this month.

Penn State hosts its football pro day on March 28.

Carter is a very highly-considered player coming into the 2025 NFL Draft, with some mocks projecting the edge rusher could go as high as No. 1 overall.

