Abdul Carter update: Penn State DE 'game time decision' vs. Notre Dame
Penn State star defensive end Abdul Carter will be a game time decision for the Orange Bowl semifinal game against Notre Dame, head coach James Franklin said on Wednesday.
“Abdul’s approached this the right way and wants to play,” Franklin said.
“We anticipate Abdul playing. He’s doing everything he possibly can to play... But it’ll be a game time decision. And we’ll see.”
Carter sustained an injury to his upper left arm and shoulder in the Nittany Lions’ victory against Boise State in the College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal game.
Since then, Carter has been a limited feature in Penn State’s practices, but Franklin said the team is hopeful and expecting that he’ll have the team’s star edge rusher on the field.
Franklin has stated that he remains confident that Carter would be able to play in the game, but questions remain as to how effective he would be and if he would be at 100 percent capacity.
Carter’s presence on the defensive front has been a vital advantage for Penn State as it fielded one of the most dominant lines and run defenses in college football this season.
Carter recorded 63 combined stops including 22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, emerging as a consensus first-round NFL Draft pick in 2025.
But that Penn State defense will be put to the test against a Notre Dame team led by a rushing attack that ranks 11th with 218 yards per game and fourth with 42 touchdowns on the ground.
That backfield includes quarterback Riley Leonard, who has 831 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging more than 5 yards per carry.
But he commands a passing offense that ranks just 108th among 134 FBS teams with less than 189 yards per game, as Leonard averages just 4 yards per attempt when under pressure.
Notre Dame has been strong at the line, ranking 30th nationally by surrendering just 1.29 sacks per game.
Penn State and Notre Dame kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 9, with the winner moving on to the national championship game.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams