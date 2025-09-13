College Football HQ

Adam Breneman makes the case for the Big Ten as the best college football conference

Joe Cox

Former tight end turned analyst Adam Breneman outlines the case for Big Ten supremacy
/ Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
CBS Sports analyst Adam Breneman dropped a recent video in which he made the case for the primacy of the Big Ten as the nation's top conference. Breneman cited the league's four top ten teams, arguing that the race for the CFP goes through the Big Ten.

Breneman talks Ohio State

They've got an explosive roster, the best receiver in the country in Jeremiah Smith. There's NFL talent everywhere you look. Their new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has that defense flying around and making plays. If Julian Sayin finds the consistency throughout the season that he's had in the first two weeks, they've got a shot to repeat.

Adam Breneman

As the current No. 1 team, Ohio State is, of course, everything Breneman says. Despite opening with then-No. 3 Texas, Ohio State is allowing 3.5 points per game and Sayin has completed 79.5% of his passes so far.

Breneman takes on the Nittany Lions

Drew Allar keeps taking steps. The running back duo could be the best in the nation. The defense under Jim Knowles is playing awesome. That Penn State offense needs to keep getting more explosive, and if it does, Penn State has got a title opportunity.

Adam Breneman

Only in the Big Ten would Penn State's 5.5 points per game allowed rank fourth so far. The explosiveness factor is real, as Penn State's eight 20+ yard plays through two weeks ranks them just tied for 11th in the Big Ten in that stat.

Oregon appreciated

They may be the best team in the country. Have you seen this offense with Dante Moore, who may be the most gifted quarterback in America? Coming off a blowout win over Oklahoma State, we already know what the Ducks bring. It's speed, it's depth, it's physicality.

Adam Breneman

Oregon can claim 64 points and 569 yards per game to date. The Ducks have 16 of those 20+ play plays in two weeks and have only allowed three on the other side of the ball.

Illinois considered

They're disciplined, they're tough, they're now official in the national conversation. Quarterback Luke Altmyer is battle tested, is a veteran, has been in big games and is poised for this moment.

Adam Breneman

Illinois is definitely the sleeper of the group, as ESPN's FPI gives them just a 14.9% shot at a Playoff berth (behind not only USC, but even Nebraska and Indiana). Altmyer has been sharp early, hitting on 75% of his passes for 513 yards and six scores.

