New details on death of Alabama QB Keelon Russell's sister
Keirston Russell, the twin sister of Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, died at the age of 18, but police do not believe there was criminal activity relating to her death.
“The investigation is ongoing... and, at this time, appears to be non-criminal in nature,” the Tuscaloosa Co. Violent Crimes Unit said in a statement.
The office added: “Therefore, at this time, no other information will be released. We ask that the media respect the privacy of the family during this time.”
Going forward, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit will work with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to further investigate Russell’s death.
Keelon Russell confirmed the tragic news after he reposted a message on his Instagram story that offered condolences to his family.
That message read: “My deepest condolences are with you guys dearly. Losing a twin sister and daughter is a pain that one could never imagine.”
Less than a week ago, the Russells celebrated graduating from Duncanville High School in Texas and both danced on the stage when they received their diplomas.
Keelon Russell committed to play football at Alabama after attending Duncanville and he arrived in Tuscaloosa with his sister, where the two were planning on attending UA together.
