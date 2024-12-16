Alabama QB Jalen Milroe could enter 2025 NFL Draft: report
Alabama star quarterback Jalen Milroe is trending towards declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft at the end of this season and turn pro, according to a report from 247Sports.
Although that appears to be Milroe’s intention, the quarterback won’t make a final decision on entering the draft until after he plays in the Crimson Tide’s bowl game.
Milroe will appear for Alabama one last time in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan on Dec. 31 before potentially embarking on his professional career.
During his time at Alabama, the quarterback has established himself as one of the more dynamic dual-threat players at the position, and one of the most productive.
Milroe ranked fourth among players in the Power Four in total touchdowns this past season, scoring 35 times when combining his output as a passer and rusher.
The quarterback threw for 2,652 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 66 percent of his passes, ranking 17th among Power Four quarterbacks.
In addition, Milroe rushed for 719 yards and another 20 touchdowns on the ground.
Most mock drafts and analysts project Milroe would be a first-round selection if he declares.
