Alabama vs. Tennessee Result Could Have Lasting Consequences for the SEC Championship Race

Alabama and Tennessee is often one of the top battles in the SEC, and the 2026 edition of the game is likely to remain significant. Aside from the boost to Tennessee's season and the fip in Alabama's year, the game may have a definitive impact on the race for the SEC crown (as well as for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

The remaining SEC favorite

Georgia stands atop the SEC and CFP hunt. Even with a loss to Auburn in Week 7, Georgia is still rated with a 46.4% chance of winning the SEC per ESPN's FPI ratings. The Bulldogs do still have next week's neutral-site showdown with Florida and a trip to Ole Miss ahead, but the shape up as the overwhelming favorite in the SEC hunt.

The rest of the SEC title hopefuls

Despite consecutive losses, Kalen DeBoer and Alabama remain a player in the race for the SEC crown and a CFP spot (although their margin for error has diminished. (Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Week 7, Alabama and Texas were the two teams bunched with the Bulldogs atop the SEC and CFP races. But with both taking a second loss (and conference loss) in a row, Alabama now has plenty of work ahead. The Tide are given just a 12.8% chance of winning the SEC and a 48.8% shot at the CFP. Alabama's second loss complicates their picture, with a game at LSU on November 7th being the biggest obstacle ahead for the TIde.

Tennessee saw a jump in its SEC hopes in avoiding a second loss. Texas previously took down the Vols, and Tennessee has five remaining SEC games left to play. That includes home games with Kentucky and LSU and this weekend's road trip to South Carolina, in which the Vols are a slight underdog. Tennessee has just a 9.5% chance at winning the league, just below fellow one-loss contender Ole Miss at 9.7%.

The bottom line is that behind Georgia's favored status there are now six SEC teams ranging from a 4.9% chance to a 12.8% chance at winning the SEC. While Alabama, Ole Miss, and Tennessee are the top contenders, LSU, Texas, and Kentucky have crowded in that hunt. LSU and Texas, like Alabama, already have taken a pair of conference losses, while Kentucky, like Ole Miss and Tennessee, has just a single league loss.

CFP hunt also tangled

The Alabama and Texas losses also cast the CFP hunt into similar disorder. Georgia is a massive favorite (78.6% chance at a Playoff spot) while five teams range from a 38.0% to a 48.8% chance at earning a Berth. Alabama and Tennessee are at the top of that list, with Kentucky still facing the longest odds and Texas and Ole Miss in the middle. But a picture that was fairly clear is getting cloudier by the week.