All-Conference First Team OT Named Most Important Returning Player for Texas

The Texas Longhorns found stability on the left side of their offensive line last season with the emergence of Trevor Goosby.

The Melissa, Texas, native stepped into a full-time starting role and exceeded external expectations by securing first-team All-SEC honors during his sophomore campaign.

His performance was a primary reason Texas maintained a top-tier offense throughout a challenging 10-3 season. Goosby solidified himself as a reliable protector, allowing the Longhorns to remain explosive in both the passing and running games.

As Steve Sarkisian prepares for another run at the College Football Playoff, the program received a significant boost when Goosby decided to return to Austin.

ESPN analyst Max Olson recently identified the standout tackle as the most important returning player for the Longhorns.

Trevor Goosby named top returning player for Texas football

Olson notes that Goosby "earned first-team All-SEC honors in his first year as a full-time starter and opted to stay in school with the hopes of becoming a first-round lock in the 2027 NFL draft."

The physical growth Goosby displayed under position coach Kyle Flood translated to elite production on the field during the 2025 season.

Olson points out that Goosby "played at a high level when he took over for Kelvin Banks Jr. last season, allowing just one sack with the second-best pressure rate (1.5%) among all SEC starting tackles."

Goosby was a developmental victory for the Longhorns staff, who originally flipped the former TCU commit during the 2023 recruiting cycle. After arriving on campus weighing 280 pounds, the management major transformed his physique to reach a playing weight of 312 pounds.

His journey to the starting lineup began with a trial by fire in 2024 when he filled in for Banks against Texas A&M. He followed that performance with his first career start in the SEC Championship against Georgia, eventually proving his versatility by starting at right tackle in the Peach Bowl.

According to Olson, the return for a redshirt junior year "was a critical win for Steve Sarkisian, Arch Manning and a Texas offensive line that needs to take a big step forward this year." The veteran presence is especially vital as the program "added four transfers this offseason to bolster its depth."

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) rests during a game against the Texas El Paso Miners. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

By staying in school, Goosby has the opportunity to play alongside his younger brother, Austin, a five-star interior lineman who signed with the Longhorns in November. The chance to build chemistry with his sibling while improving his own draft stock was a major factor in his decision to stay.

If Goosby replicates his previous efficiency, he could enter the 2027 NFL draft cycle as the premier offensive line prospect in the country.

The Texas Longhorns will have their annual spring game on Sat. April 18.