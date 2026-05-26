Last year's Doak Walker Award winner, Jeremiyah Love, may have moved on to the NFL, but college football is still littered with elite running backs.

Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy is the headliner after carrying the ball 306 times for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2025, surpassing 100 yards from scrimmage in nine games and posting a career-high 224 yards against Florida on November 15.

Oklahoma State's Caleb Hawkins transferred after a breakout freshman season at North Texas and should immediately become one of the Big 12's top playmakers. Meanwhile, Louisville's Isaac Brown, Florida's Jaden Baugh, and Georgia's Nate Frazier round out a group everyone has their eyes on for this upcoming season.

Yet, for at least one anonymous SEC coach, there's another name that clearly stands above the rest, Missouri's Ahmad Hardy.

"Ahmad Hardy is one of the top five running backs in college football in the last decade," the coach told Athlon Sports. "That kid is special."

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hardy began his college career at Louisiana–Monroe in 2024. He ran for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman, finishing with over 100 rushing yards in all but four games, and was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors.

He then transferred to Missouri and took an even bigger step. He rushed for a career-high 250 yards and three touchdowns against Louisiana, and later ripped through Mississippi State for 300 yards and three more, the most in the FBS last season, sixth-most in SEC history, and second-most in program history.

Hardy finished the year with a career-high 1,649 rushing yards, a single-season record at Missouri, along with 16 touchdowns on 256 touches, averaging 6.4 yards per carry, which led the SEC.

He earned consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC honors, and he's still just 20 years old.

The biggest question mark around Hardy has come off the field, as he was shot in the leg at a concert in Laurel, Mississippi, this offseason.

Even with Hardy out of the hospital and back on campus, Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz said that, while there's "an opportunity" for him to be back this year, his availability for the 2026 season is still up in the air.

Even with Hardy's status unknown, Missouri has made aggressive moves.

The anonymous SEC coach praised the Tigers' hiring of offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, calling it "a great hire for who they are and what they're trying to build."

Lindsey himself has already been expressive about Hardy, calling him a back who "attacks the line of scrimmage" and "plays very physical."

Now all eyes are on Hardy's recovery. If he's good to go this upcoming season, all expectations are for him to emerge as one of, if not the, clear-cut best running back in college football.