New SEC Head Coach Rankings Spark Debate Among College Football Fans

The wait for the 2026 college football season sits at nearly three and a half months.

The summer months present a time for both fans and media to build up their anticipation for the upcoming college football season. Some common, exciting offseason exercises include list-making, ranking the best teams in college football, and the creation of early College Football Playoff brackets.

SEC Country released its list of rankings for SEC coaches heading into the 2026 college football season. Sitting atop the rankings is two-time national champion Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

The case for Smart as the best coach in the SEC is tough to debate against. Following Kentucky's parting with Mark Stoops this offseason, Smart's 11-year tenure is now the longest in the SEC by four seasons ahead of Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri.

Smart is not only the lone active SEC head coach to have won a national championship but also an SEC championship. Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron are the only other SEC head coaches who have won SEC championships since the beginning of Smart's tenure.

Georgia has become the closest semblance of Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty in the SEC over the last five seasons, but the rest of the SEC landscape lacks an established national power.

Multiple SEC programs have won 10 or more games in a season and reached the College Football Playoff following its expansion to 12 teams, but once again, have not prevailed in a national championship.

With uncertainty surrounding the next best coaches behind Smart in the SEC, college football fans debated over where they believe each coach should rank heading into the season.

Fan reactions to SEC Country's 2026 head coach rankings

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin greets Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"Not surprised top 3 are King Saban assistants." -Alex Amerson

"You folks are about to find out, Go Gators!"- Michael Harrington

"What is the infatuation with Lane Kiffin? He has never won anything!" -Neil Ferguson

"Pete Golding over some of these coaches is wild." -Hunter Hanna

"Golesh hasn't even coached in an SEC game yet lol how is he above Beamer." -Chaz Logan

"Stein should be 16. At least Silverfield has been a head coach already." -William Kaye

"Clark Lea does the most with less talent." -Clayt Ford

"I'm not mad at Lebby at 14, I'd have him a couple ranks higher but I'm biased. Give him a few years and he'll be top 10. Hail State." -Jamison Caleb Brown

"Keep sleeping on Kentucky and Will Stein." -Allison Shelton

"Shane Beamer is rated way too low and DeBoer too high." -Herb Garner

"Drinkwitz is underrated." -Jamie Donner