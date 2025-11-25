Auburn football coaching search predicted to end with hiring of $15 million head coach
For weeks, speculation has surrounded the Auburn Tigers’ hunt for a new leader, but the trail now appears to point in one clear direction. Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall has rapidly become the consensus favorite to replace Hugh Freeze, whose dismissal on Nov. 2 launched a national coaching search.
Multiple insiders, including ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, have suggested that the process is nearing its conclusion, with Auburn ready to make a decisive move.
Sumrall’s name has gained momentum across media circles, largely due to his track record of quick turnarounds and regional familiarity. He has deep SEC ties, a reputation for discipline, and a program-building background that fits the Auburn mold. His Green Wave squad is 9-2 and positioned as the top Group of Six contender heading into Week 13, adding urgency to Auburn’s timing.
The conversation has now shifted from who will be Auburn’s next head coach to when the announcement will come. McElroy called Sumrall “the archetype” of what Auburn needs, praising his organization, defensive foundation, and proven ability to exceed expectations.
Insiders agree that Auburn’s athletic department must act soon before rival programs enter the mix and drive up the price.
Several Insiders Point To Jon Sumrall As Auburn’s Imminent Choice
On ESPN’s Always College Football, Greg McElroy said it is “very clear” where Auburn’s search will end, citing Sumrall’s success at both Tulane and Troy as key indicators. McElroy described him as a disciplined leader with strong organizational control and a clear blueprint for sustained success. He also noted Sumrall’s personal ties to Alabama, including his Birmingham roots and a family connection to Auburn, as reasons the fit feels natural.
McElroy emphasized that Auburn should act quickly, warning that Sumrall’s price tag could rise once other programs make moves. He referenced potential turnover at Ole Miss and Florida as scenarios that could complicate Auburn’s timeline. His belief is that athletic director John Cohen would be wise to “lock this down sooner than later.”
Steven Godfrey of The Washington Post echoed that view, going even further by stating that “Jon Sumrall’s going to Auburn.” On his Phantom Episode podcast, Godfrey said conversations have progressed to a point where “plans are being made,” though a potential Tulane playoff run could delay an announcement. Godfrey added that Auburn fans should be “cheering against Tulane” to ensure no scheduling conflict slows the process.
With the Green Wave at 9-2 and still in contention for a playoff berth, Auburn’s window for finalizing a deal remains narrow. Yet every public sign now points toward Sumrall taking over a program eager to return to national relevance.
The Auburn Tigers are hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.