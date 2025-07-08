Auburn football player D.J. Barber arrested on drug charges: police
Auburn football player D.J. Barber was arrested on Monday on three drug-related charges in Dadeville, Ala., the Tallapoosa Co. Narcotics Task Force said.
Barber faces two felony charges and a misdemeanor for trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police stopped Barber and a 19-year-old person for a traffic violation at 9 a.m. local time on July 7, according to authorities.
An officer pulled them over and used probable cause to search the vehicle. Investigators found 2.5 pounds of marijuana, THC vapes, digital scales, marijuana packaging, nearly $1,900 in cash, and a Glock 9mm pistol, according to a statement.
Marijuana trafficking is a Class A felony in the state of Alabama, while unlawful possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.
The trafficking charge is considered the most serious and can carry a punishment of 10 to 99 years in prison.
“The investigation into the trafficking, possession, and distribution of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County,” authorities said in the release.
Auburn has not commented on Barber’s arrest as of early Tuesday afternoon.
Barber joined the Auburn football program last season as a former three-star recruit, and the Pinson (Ala.) linebacker appeared in one game a year ago.
--