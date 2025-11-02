Auburn predicted to fire Hugh Freeze for $22 million college football coach
Things went from bad to worse at Auburn with college football rumors swirling about Hugh Freeze's future. Will Auburn fire Freeze in the coming days? Regardless, it is hard to imagine Freeze returning to coach the Tigers in 2026.
Time will tell, but Auburn scoring just three points in Saturday's loss to Kentucky is not doing Freeze any favors. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Auburn is holding a meeting on Sunday to potentially decide Freeze's fate.
"Sundays are typically off days on The Plains; as of 7 a.m. CT on Sunday, no team meeting has been scheduled. Auburn administrators are discussing the future of Freeze, sources have said," Nakos detailed on Sunday. "Meanwhile, sources across the industry are bracing for change, though. The cost to fire Freeze on Sunday would be roughly $15.8 million, one of the more manageable buyouts in college football.
"For the Tigers to just reach bowl eligibility, they would have to pick two wins over the final three, with games against Vanderbilt, Mercer and Alabama. Hugh Freeze now has a 6–16 record in SEC play and just one AP Top 25 win at Auburn. Conversations have been ongoing among top boosters in recent weeks about Freeze’s future, sources have indicated to On3."
There are already several college football coaches being floated as potential candidates at Auburn.
Auburn predicted to poach Houston HC Willie Fritz
On3's Justin Hopkins offered early predictions for the college football coaching carousel. The analyst predicts Houston's Willie Fritz could be headed to Auburn.
"Again, another school impacted by these big openings," Hopkins wrote on Oct. 27. "Auburn is a big job. But you’re not getting Lane Kiffin. Do you like James Franklin? Can you get him?
"So you better know who you want and if you can get them if you move on from Freeze. Are you willing to take a flier on Jon Sumrall or Indiana’s DC Bryant Haines? I’d give Willie Fritz a good, long, hard look here."
Fritz has transformed both Tulane and now Houston from being at the bottom of their respective conferences to a legit threat in the sport. Back in 2023, Fritz signed a five-year contract paying the veteran coach $4.5 million annually to leave Tulane for Houston, per Football Scoop.
Ex-Penn State HC James Franklin could be a name to watch at Auburn
If Freeze is eventually fired, don't be surprised if former Penn State head coach James Franklin emerges as a name to watch. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Saturday that Franklin is gaining traction at Virginia Tech.
Will Franklin prefer a return to the SEC or perhaps a clearer path to the College Football Playoff in the ACC? The Athletic's Joe Rexrode predicts that South Florida's Alex Golesh will be the next Auburn coach.
"The Tigers failed in their attempt to regain prominence with someone who had seen his best days as a coach," Rexrode noted on Oct. 29. "Now it’s time to grab someone on the way up, while installing one of the most effective versions of the Art Briles offense to set Auburn apart.
"More important than the scheming, Golesh is an inspiring leader who proved at South Florida that he can build a strong team culture in the player-movement era."