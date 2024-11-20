Barstool's Dave Portnoy bets $100,000 on Alabama to win national title
At this point in the season, it’s pretty much anyone’s guess what college football team will go on to win the new 12-team playoff national championship, but Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is betting some serious money on Alabama to get the job done.
Portnoy bet $100,000 that the Crimson Tide will go all the way and win the national championship this season, quite a statement of confidence in first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer.
If the bet wins, Portnoy is set to win a cool $1.1 million after placing the bet through DraftKings Sportsbook.
Portnoy often shares some of his more prominent bets with his social media followers, like another time he put 100-large on the line, when he picked Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever to win the WNBA Championship.
That wager didn’t come through for Portnoy, but another one did recently, when the Barstool magnate bet Jake Paul would beat Mike Tyson in the ring, what he called “the best bet” of his life.
Now he’s placing another six figure bet, on the Crimson Tide to hoist the trophy this season.
Back in early October, that didn’t seem like a good investment after DeBoer saw his early tenure under some heavy criticism after a historic loss to Vanderbilt as the No. 1 team in the nation.
Two weeks later -- after a close, 2-point win against unranked South Carolina at home -- the Crimson Tide lost again, on the road against rival Tennessee that dropped the team to 5-2, but has played better football since then.
Alabama has won three straight games, including a 34-0 shutout against Missouri and a dominant 42-13 statement victory at LSU when its playoff future was on the line.
In those three games, the Tide has outscored opponents 128 to 20 and as a result now boast the No. 9 scoring offense in FBS heading into the final two games of the season.
This week, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee named Alabama the No. 7 team in its official top 25 rankings and the presumptive No. 9 seed in the latest bracket projection.
