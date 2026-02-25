CJ Cypher is one of the better players in the country, as he is a proven prospect in the 2029 class, which isn't something many can say following just one season of action. He is someone who plays for one of the better teams in the nation, as he played for the national championship-contending Carrollton Trojans from the state of Georgia.

Cypher has quickly become one of the best signal callers in the country, as he has made his mark on the standard for freshmen across the country. The term "elite" is not one that I would throw around lightly, but I can safely say that Cypher is one of the few 2029 prospects that I would consider elite.

The talented prospect finished his first season with the Trojans, throwing for over 2,000 yards with only three interceptions.

He also delivered a total of 26 touchdowns according to MaxPreps, and is one of the expected five-stars in the coming years. The talented prospect has already received a handful of offers, including from teams such as the Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, and many more.

Following his first season with the Trojans, Cypher announced multiple visit dates this spring, which will be key. Here are the visits that he has already scheduled, according to a recent graphic released by 247Sports' Tom Loy .

CJ Cypher's Visit Plans

• Florida Gators (April 4th)

• Alabama Crimson Tide (April 7th)

• South Carolina Gamecocks (April 8th)

• Georgia Bulldogs (April 9th)

• Tennessee Volunteers (April 10th)

• Georgia Bulldogs (April 18th)

The first thing that catches the eye is that his in-state Georgia Bulldogs are set to receive a visit from the 2029 prospect. The Bulldogs' gaining a visit twice in nine days allows many to believe that they will be putting themselves in a great position. Luckily for them, they also have the chance to move on to the class of 2029, as they already have a 2028 commit at the quarterback position.

Another team that will be gaining a visit from the prospect is the Florida Gators. This is one that I am personally excited to see play out, as the prospect will be seeing Jon Sumrall in action with the Gators for the first time. This is a huge deal for the program and the prospect.

Another intriguing team is Alabama. Alabama has allowed itself to compete for the best recruits in the nation because of a constant line of success. They have a ton of talent on both the offense and the defense. One of the positions they have a great deal of success with is the quarterback position, which is a huge reason why someone like Cypher would like to visit.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have their guy right now, but the future looks a bit narrow at this time. A huge commitment from a guy like Cypher would do nothing but bring hope to the program. The Gamecocks continue to grow, but the future could look much brighter.

The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to grow with more talent, as they have already landed many of the top quarterbacks in the recent classes. This includes a guy like Faizon Brandon, whom they just landed. They have yet to land a 2027 and 2028 commit, but that won't stop them from trying to make a lasting impression.