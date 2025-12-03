Ben Roethlisberger recommends unexpected Super Bowl-winning coach for Penn State job

Penn State fired James Franklin on Oct. 12 and remains the only major pony left in the college football coaching carousel. The university has seen potential targets like Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti and Nebraska Cornhuskers leader Matt Rhule sign lucrative extensions to stay home. Even BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake appears off the table after boosters rallied to keep him in Provo.

The search has dragged on through a frantic hiring cycle that has seen half a dozen SEC jobs fill almost immediately. Programs like Ole Miss and Kentucky found replacements within days while the Nittany Lions have spent nearly two months empty-handed. This delay has left the team out in the cold as other schools secure their futures.

Prediction markets have swung wildly between candidates such as former New York Giants coach Brian Daboll and Louisville Cardinals leader Jeff Brohm. The uncertainty has frustrated a fanbase that watched interim coach Terry Smith guide the squad to bowl eligibility. Just as credible options seemed exhausted, a legendary figure from Western Pennsylvania offered a shocking potential solution.

Ben Roethlisberger Floats Super Bowl Winner For Penn State Job

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger discussed the opening on Tuesday’s episode of his podcast, Footbahlin. He suggested that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could be the ideal candidate to stabilize the Penn State program. The two-time Super Bowl winner believes a change might benefit both the NFL franchise and its longtime commander.

Roethlisberger argued that Tomlin possesses the charisma and authority to dominate the collegiate recruiting landscape. He claimed the veteran coach would "probably go win national championships" if given the reins in Happy Valley. The quarterback emphasized that Tomlin’s skillset translates perfectly to the living room visits required in college football.

Ben Roethlisberger just floated a wild idea… Mike Tomlin to Penn State



“Go be Penn State’s head coach. You know what he would do at Penn State? He’d probably go win national championships. Because he’s a great recruiter.”



Wild stuff pic.twitter.com/1r4kEDOJBM — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) December 3, 2025

"Maybe it's a clean house time," Roethlisberger said regarding the current climate in Pittsburgh. "I like Coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin. But, maybe it's best for him too. Maybe a fresh start for him is what's best, whether that's in the pros or maybe going to be Penn State's head coach."

The conversation highlighted the complexities of the modern NCAA environment, which Roethlisberger described as the "Wild West." He acknowledged that the unregulated nature of NIL and the transfer portal presents a unique challenge. However, he maintained that Tomlin would be one of the "greatest college football coaches of all."

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has run the Steelers' franchise since 2007. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

This unsolicited endorsement contrasts with the actual betting markets, where Daboll recently surged to a 42% probability on Kalshi. That spike coincided with praise from Nick Saban, who called Daboll an "outstanding hire." Roethlisberger admits the idea is merely speculation born from his own observations of the Steelers organization.

"I understand and respect the sentiment of the frustration of the fan base saying, 'Man, something's got to go,'" Roethlisberger noted.

