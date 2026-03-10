College Football Powerhouses Expected To Take Major Step Forward After Coaching Changes

The 2026 college football season marks a significant transition for Penn State and Florida. Both programs are moving away from recent struggles and into new leadership eras that have altered the landscape of the Big Ten and SEC.

These changes occur as conference expansion and new scheduling formats create more parity across the sport. For both programs, the upcoming year is a pivotal moment to rejoin the national championship conversation.

With new coaching staffs and aggressive roster rebuilding, both teams are positioned to reclaim their status. Analysts expect a sharp turnaround based on veteran hires and favorable schedules that avoid many of the nation's top-ranked opponents.

Florida football projected for improvement in 2026

Florida is entering the Jon Sumrall era with a focus on offensive continuity. Analyst Andrea Adelson noted that the Gators are in a position to improve significantly, stating, "I think Florida will have a chance to double its win total from a year ago for a few reasons."

Adelson pointed to the hire of offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who brings familiarity with Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Aaron Philo and receivers Eric Singleton Jr. and Bailey Stockton.

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall keeps an eye on drills during UF spring practice at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators, ranked a near-miss in my way-too-early rankings, also retain key playmakers like Vernell Brown III, Jadan Baugh, and Dallas Wilson. Defensively, the program is seeing growth from second-year tackle Joseph Mbatchou, who added 23 pounds in the offseason.

The SEC's move to a nine-game conference schedule provides Florida with a more manageable nonconference slate. They face only four teams ranked in the early Top 25.

The Gators will host the Orange and Blue spring game on Saturday, April 11.

Penn State is poised for a turnaround next season

In the Big Ten, Penn State has shifted its identity under Matt Campbell. After a 7-6 finish in 2025, Campbell lured 39 players through the transfer portal, including 24 from his previous program at Iowa State. This group includes starting quarterback Rocco Becht, tailback Carson Hansen, and receiver Chase Sowell.

The Nittany Lions appear at No. 25 in my way-too-early college football rankings.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach noted that Campbell "could be poised for a big turnaround in Happy Valley" with a 10-win season after leaving Iowa State.

Matt Campbell poses for a photo after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions’ schedule is a major factor in this projection. Penn State avoids defending national champion Indiana and playoff contenders Ohio State and Oregon in the regular season.

While they travel to Michigan and Washington, their conference opponents had a combined sub-.500 record in league play last year.

Penn State will hold its Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 25.