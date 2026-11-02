Big 12 Championship Race Is Setting Up for a Wild November Finish

The calendar has officially flipped to November, and while much of the national attention remains focused on the SEC and Big Ten, the Big 12 is quietly setting up one of the most intriguing championship races in college football.

With four weeks remaining in the regular season, Utah, BYU and Texas Tech have emerged as the conference's leading contenders. However, several other teams remain within striking distance, creating the possibility of a chaotic finish with major College Football Playoff implications.

Saturday's Week 9 results did little to separate the top three teams, but that could change in a hurry.

And it all starts with one of college football's fiercest rivalries.

Utah, BYU and Texas Tech Lead Big 12 Championship Race

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Utah remains the only undefeated team in the Big 12 following Saturday's impressive 49-25 road victory over Cincinnati.

The Utes improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play, putting themselves in control of their path to the Big 12 Championship Game.

However, BYU and Texas Tech aren't going anywhere.

The Cougars bounced back from their stunning Week 8 loss to UCF with a 27-20 victory over Arizona State, improving to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12.

Texas Tech also responded to its first loss of the season, defeating No. 22 Arizona 34-26 to remain tied with BYU in the conference standings.

Here's how the top of the Big 12 standings looks entering November:

Team Overall Conference Utah 8-0 5-0 BYU 7-1 4-1 Texas Tech 7-1 4-1 Arizona 6-2 3-2 Houston 6-2 3-2 Baylor 5-3 3-2 Oklahoma State 5-3 3-2

With seven teams sitting within two games of the conference lead, there's still plenty to be decided.

Utah-BYU Rivalry Could Change Everything

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The biggest game remaining on the Big 12 schedule arrives Saturday, November 7, when Utah hosts BYU in a matchup that could go a long way toward determining who reaches the conference championship game.

For Utah, a victory would preserve its undefeated record and create a two-game advantage over its biggest rival in the conference standings.

For BYU, the stakes are arguably even higher.

The Cougars already have one conference loss and cannot afford another setback with Texas Tech continuing to apply pressure.

A BYU victory would bring the two rivals level in conference play and give the Cougars a valuable head-to-head advantage.

But the implications extend well beyond the Big 12 standings.

Both programs remain firmly in the national playoff conversation, making Saturday's rivalry showdown one of the most consequential games on the Week 10 schedule.

Texas Tech Could Be the Biggest Beneficiary

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While Utah and BYU prepare for their highly anticipated showdown, Texas Tech has an opportunity to strengthen its own championship hopes.

The Red Raiders host West Virginia on November 7 before traveling to Oklahoma State and Baylor in consecutive weeks.

With Utah and BYU guaranteed to hand one another a loss Saturday, Texas Tech has an opportunity to capitalize on the result.

Winning out would put the Red Raiders in an excellent position to compete for a trip to Arlington, although conference tiebreakers could ultimately determine which two teams advance.

And Texas Tech isn't the only program worth watching.

Houston, Arizona, Baylor, and Oklahoma State each enter November with two conference losses. While their paths are considerably more complicated, additional upsets could bring several teams back into serious contention.

Big 12 Championship Could Carry Major Playoff Implications

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The significance of the Big 12 championship race extends beyond determining which two teams will meet in Arlington on Friday, December 4.

With the College Football Playoff approaching, every remaining game carries additional weight.

Utah has positioned itself as a legitimate national contender, while BYU and Texas Tech remain capable of building strong postseason résumés.

The possibility of multiple Big 12 teams entering the playoff conversation makes the final month especially important.

A conference championship could provide a critical boost to one contender's postseason hopes, while the selection committee will also have to evaluate teams that fall short of reaching Arlington.

The Big 12 may not generate the same weekly headlines as the SEC or Big Ten, but its championship race could become one of November's biggest national storylines.

And with Utah and BYU preparing to square off Saturday, the conference's wild finish may only be getting started.