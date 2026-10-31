Big 12 Championship Race Takes Another Turn After Texas Tech's Win Over Arizona

Just when it looked like the Big 12 championship race couldn't get any more interesting, Saturday's showdown between No. 13 Texas Tech and No. 22 Arizona added another twist to an already crowded conference race.

The Red Raiders overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat the Wildcats 34-26 in Lubbock, keeping their conference championship hopes alive while dealing a significant blow to Arizona's postseason aspirations.

More importantly, the victory ensures that Texas Tech remains firmly in the conversation as the calendar turns to November and the race for a spot in the College Football Playoff begins to intensify.

With several Big 12 contenders still fighting for position, Saturday's result could prove especially important when the conference championship matchup is ultimately determined.

Texas Tech Keeps Big 12 Championship Hopes Alive

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Coming off a disappointing 37-24 road loss to Cincinnati last weekend, Texas Tech entered Saturday's matchup knowing another conference defeat could leave the Red Raiders facing an uphill battle.

Arizona, meanwhile, arrived in Lubbock riding a five-game winning streak and looking to establish itself as a legitimate threat in the Big 12 championship race.

For much of the afternoon, it appeared the Wildcats might do exactly that.

Arizona carried a 17-10 advantage into halftime and continued to challenge the Red Raiders early in the third quarter. However, Texas Tech eventually took control, outscoring the Wildcats 17-3 over the remainder of the contest after Arizona's opening possession of the second half.

The victory improved Texas Tech to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play, while Arizona dropped to 6-2 and 3-2 in conference action.

For the defending Big 12 champions, the win meant more than bouncing back from their first loss of the season. It kept the Red Raiders within striking distance of another conference championship appearance.

Big 12 Playoff Race Could Get Even More Interesting in November

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Texas Tech's victory is only part of a much larger storyline unfolding across the Big 12.

Entering Saturday, No. 6 Utah was the conference's lone unbeaten team at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in league play. No. 8 BYU, Texas Tech, Arizona, and Oklahoma State each have one conference loss.

That crowded race makes every remaining matchup increasingly important, particularly with several contenders still scheduled to face one another.

Utah visits Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon, while BYU hosts Arizona State. Oklahoma State also has an important road matchup against Iowa State.

Those results could further reshape the standings before the weekend is over.

Looking ahead, the November 7 meeting between BYU and Utah looms particularly large. Regardless of Saturday's results, that showdown could have major implications for which teams ultimately reach the Big 12 Championship Game.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, returns home to face West Virginia next Saturday, with an opportunity to build on its momentum.

The implications could extend beyond the conference championship race.

With the first College Football Playoff rankings scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, the Big 12 has an opportunity to make a case for multiple playoff bids.

The conference entered Week 9 with six teams ranked in the AP Top 25, including three inside the top 15.

Whether that depth ultimately translates into multiple postseason invitations remains to be seen, but Texas Tech's victory over Arizona gives the Red Raiders another quality result as the selection committee prepares its first rankings.

One thing is becoming increasingly clear: The Big 12 championship race is far from settled, and the final month of the regular season could have significant consequences for the national playoff picture.