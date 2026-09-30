Big Ten QB Week 5 Rankings: Julian Sayin Lands No. 1 Spot as Josh Hoover Slips

Ohio State's Julian Sayin takes over No. 1 in the Big Ten quarterback rankings entering Week 5 after a five-touchdown game against Illinois, while Indiana's Josh Hoover slips to No. 2 after a close win over Northwestern.

Nebraska's Anthony Colandrea and UCLA's Nico Iamaleava enter the top 8 after road wins that kept both teams unbeaten. Penn State's Rocco Becht falls four spots to No. 8 after a 24-20 home loss to Wisconsin. Washington's Demond Williams Jr. and Illinois' Katin Houser drop out after making it in last week's rankings.

8. Rocco Becht, Penn State (Prev: 4)

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) stands on the field following the game against the Buffalo Bulls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: L 24-20 vs. Wisconsin, 12 of 29 for 114 yds, 1 INT

Next: at Northwestern, Fri. Oct. 2, 8 p.m. ET

Becht completed only 41% of his passes, and his interception set up a Wisconsin field goal in the third quarter. He also ran for a 3-yard touchdown, but Penn State blew a 17-0 lead as the Badgers scored twice in the last four minutes.

The Iowa State transfer still has 865 passing yards, nine touchdowns and one interception this season. "We know we messed up, we know the areas we could be better at, we know it wasn't our best," Becht said Tuesday.

7. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA (Prev: NR)

Last week: W 54-3 at Maryland, 15 of 24 for 209 yds, 1 TD

Next: Bye; at Oregon, Sat. Oct. 10

Iamaleava completed passes to eight different receivers on a rainy afternoon in College Park. His only touchdown pass came in the fourth quarter, when Aidan Mizell turned a short throw into an 83-yard score.

UCLA ran for 266 yards, so the Long Beach native didn't need to carry the offense. The senior has 820 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions for the 4-0 Bruins.

6. Dante Moore, Oregon (Prev: 7)

Last week: W 41-27 at USC, 8 of 10 for 77 yds

Next: Bye; vs. UCLA, Sat. Oct. 10

Moore left the Coliseum in an ambulance in the second quarter after USC linebacker Desman Stephens II hit him on a slide. Stephens was ejected for targeting, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning confirmed Sunday that Moore has a concussion.

"Every concussion is different, and we are going to move forward with an abundance of caution to ensure we make the best decisions for Dante and his future," Lanning said.

Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns in relief, and he's the projected starter if Moore isn't cleared for UCLA. Moore has 926 passing yards and nine touchdowns in four games.

5. Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska (Prev: NR)

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) scrambles against the Bowling Green Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 31-13 at Michigan State, 15 of 27 for 212 yds, 2 TD

Next: vs. Maryland, Sat. Oct. 3, 4 p.m. ET

Colandrea threw both touchdown passes in the first half, including a 44-yarder to Kwazi Gilmer, and he ran 10 times for 66 yards. Nebraska didn't turn the ball over on offense and won its Big Ten opener for the first time since 2019.

The UNLV transfer also became the first Nebraska quarterback since 2016 to throw at least three touchdown passes in back-to-back games earlier this month.

4. Bryce Underwood, Michigan (Prev: 5)

Last week: L 20-19 vs. Iowa, 17 of 28 for 276 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT

Next: at Minnesota, Sat. Oct. 3, 12 p.m. ET

Underwood threw for a season-high 276 yards, and both of his touchdown passes went to JJ Buchanan. The second one covered 49 yards and gave Michigan a 19-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

But Iowa's Deshaun Lee, his former teammate at Belleville High School, intercepted him at the Iowa 2 in the third quarter. The loss also ended Michigan's 47-game winning streak when leading at halftime, which was the longest active streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

3. Jayden Maiava, USC (Prev: 2)

Last week: L 41-27 vs. Oregon, 23 of 42 for 326 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT

Next: vs. Washington, Sat. Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET

Maiava opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and he threw for 326 yards against a ranked Oregon defense. Still, he completed only 55% of his passes, and his fourth-and-7 throw to Zacharyus Williams fell incomplete with USC down a touchdown late.

The Honolulu native has 1,499 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions through five games.

2. Josh Hoover, Indiana (Prev: 1)

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 29-23 vs. Northwestern, 19 of 29 for 201 yds, 1 TD

Next: at Rutgers, Sat. Oct. 3, 8 p.m. ET

Hoover averaged a season-low 6.9 yards per attempt, but he didn't turn the ball over and scored the clinching 1-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left. He also went 6 of 6 on the drive that ended with his 8-yard touchdown pass to Nick Marsh before halftime.

"I think him using his legs really adds to our offense," Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said. The TCU transfer held No. 1 in last week's Big Ten QB rankings, and he now has 850 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions for a team riding a 20-game winning streak.

1. Julian Sayin, Ohio State (Prev: 3)

Last week: W 42-19 vs. Illinois, 27 of 36 for 367 yds, 4 TD

Next: at Iowa, Sat. Oct. 3, 3:30 p.m. ET

Sayin set a career high with five total touchdowns, as all four of his touchdown passes went to Jeremiah Smith and he ran for a 7-yard score. He completed his first eight passes for 148 yards, and Illinois never sacked him.

The Buckeyes' passer has 1,206 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. That interception came on a Hail Mary on the final play at Texas, and his next start comes at an Iowa team that beat Michigan on the final play Saturday.

Who dropped out of the top 8?

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) participates in pregame warmups | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Demond Williams Jr. (Washington), Katin Houser (Illinois)

Williams completed 17 of 27 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 27-24 home loss to Minnesota. It was the third multi-interception game of his career, and he also ran for a 13-yard touchdown with 1:53 left.

Houser completed 21 of 37 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown in a 42-19 loss at Ohio State. Collin Dixon, who entered the game leading the nation with eight touchdown catches, finished with five catches for 63 yards.

Just missed

Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) is seen against the Indiana Hoosiers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hank Brown (Iowa), Aidan Chiles (Northwestern)

Brown completed 21 of 35 passes for 227 yards in Iowa's 20-19 win at Michigan. His 16-yard touchdown pass to Reece Vander Zee gave Iowa its first lead early in the fourth quarter, and Vander Zee also caught the game-winning touchdown pass on the final play.

Chiles completed 22 of 29 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns, both to Griffin Wilde, in a 29-23 loss at Indiana. He also ran for a touchdown.