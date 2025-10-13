Bill Belichick doesn't hold back on North Carolina exit rumors
Amid several days of chaos around Bill Belichick and his future at North Carolina, the embattled head coach denied rumors that he was looking for an exit from the program.
“Reports about my looking for a buyout or trying to leave here are categorically false,” Belichick told reporters in response to the viral rumors.
“There’s zero truth to any of that. I’m glad I’m here. We’re working toward our goals. We believe very much in the process. We need to just keep working and grinding away and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
In a joint statement last Friday, both Belichick and North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said the coach was fully committed to the Tar Heels in a moment of viral reports alleging turmoil in the program after an ugly loss to Clemson.
Belichick said the statement “was just for clarification. There were some things that were reported that factually were totally inaccurate. So, just wanted to make sure those things were cleared up.”
Reacting to reports that North Carolina’s locker room was divided amid the team’s 2-3 start, Belichick denied that outsiders would have any accurate knowledge of how things really are inside the football program.
“I mean, I’m with all these people every day... Coaches, players, on field. Our guys work hard,” Belichick said in his first media availability this week.
“They have a great attitude, great energy, and we’ve shown a lot of improvement. We’ve made a lot of improvement and I think that’s all exciting to see.
“I don’t know what kind of perspective some of those people have that are saying that, but I think anybody that’s around it on a daily basis would see that. I’m sure the players see the improvement they’re making as does this coaching staff.”
Asked about what improvements the team has made, Belichick reiterated that he believes the team is getting better overall.
North Carolina has been outscored 65-13 in the first half of games against Power Four opponents, eventual losses to TCU, UCF, and Clemson.
“It’s a learning curve. We’re all in it together, but we’re making a lot of progress,” Belichick said.
“The process will eventually produce the results that we want it to produce like they have everywhere else I’ve been, so I’m very confident in that. Players are working hard and they’re getting better, and we’re going to continue to do that and improve.”
