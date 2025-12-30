5 college football teams under the most pressure during the transfer portal window

The college football transfer portal officially opens just one day after the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal on Jan. 2, and with just one window, is expected to be as wild as ever.

While the transfer portal isn't officially open, the NCAA is not only drowning in lawsuits, but also has no way to prevent contact from occurring before the window opens. There have already been plenty of reports linking some of the top names in the portal to other programs despite the fact that they aren't technically allowed to be in contact.

Regardless of the back-channeling, which is most certainly happening, teams across the sport need the portal for a variety of reasons. Some schools will be using it to completely revamp their roster after a down year, while others are looking for the perfect piece or two to help them make a title push.

Although just about every team in the country has portal needs, five programs stand out among the rest in terms of who is under the most pressure.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes

We are three seasons into the Deion Sanders era at Colorado, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame corner has shown minimal interest in recruiting from the high school ranks. In fact, Sanders has made zero off-campus visits, brought in just 14 recruits in the 2026 class and said he'd be a "fool" to try and recruit 30 freshmen a year since "half" will "probably" leave.

That said, the portal method has drawn mixed reviews, as his first year saw him bring in 52 transfers and go 4-8, just one year after the program's dreaded 1-11 season.

Year two saw Colorado bring in a 43-man class, go 9-4 and make its first bowl game since 2020, while Travis Hunter won the Heisman. However, this season saw Colorado bring in 33 transfers, but the Buffs took a huge step back, going 3-9.

With Colorado already losing 25 players to the portal in addition to a slew of other upperclassmen, they will need to bring in around 50 transfers. If they miss this group, it very well could mark the beginning of the end for Sanders in Boulder.

Texas Longhorns

As I mentioned earlier, no two programs use the transfer portal in the same manner. While Colorado needs a portal class that can revive the program again, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns need a portal class that can be the difference between them being left out of the College Football Playoff by a couple of spots, and getting into the dance for the third time in four years.

The Longhorns have already let All-SEC running back Tre Wisner and former five-star running back CJ Baxter walk, while also seeing their linebacker room take a hit with Liona Lefau (transfer portal) and Anthony Hill (NFL Draft) both leaving as well.

Quarterback Arch Manning turned things around at the end of the year, but it was clear that, based on the fact that he was constantly running for his life, had receivers with drop problems and no run support, the team around him wasn't necessarily helping his case.

Texas started this season ranked No. 1 and came up short of its goal. While the portal isn't open yet, they are expected to take some massive swings that could be the difference between them not coming up short next year.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Oh, where to begin with Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels. It was already viewed as somewhat of a risk for Belichick to go from being one of the winningest coaches in NFL history to a college game he had never coached in, but this season didn't instill any confidence in the 73-year-old.

Whether it be behind-the-scenes drama with his 24-year-old girlfriend, or the fact that his team had the No. 110 average scoring margin of -8.9, Belichick found himself on the hot seat after about four games.

It's truly unclear how long of a leash he has in Chapel Hill, but he does have a guaranteed deal that sees him earn $10 million a year, so a hefty buyout could work out in his favor. However, the best way to ease the tensions and distract fans from his girlfriend's attempts to trademark everything is to win games.

The Tar Heels have been linked to Bobby Petrino for the offensive coordinator role, and Belichick now knows what he struggled with this season. A good portal class can gain some faith, but another down year filled with shenanigans could mark the end of his legendary career.

LSU Tigers

Much of the pressure here stems solely from Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for the LSU job. The new Tigers head coach led the Rebels to their best regular-season record in program history and their first College Football Playoff appearance, but still couldn't turn down the opportunity to coach at a blueblood.

Since winning the title in 2019, the Tigers have gone 47-29 and haven't really come close to making the College Football Playoff. Kiffin won't be getting very much grace in Baton Rouge from LSU fans, but those around the country are simply waiting for the 50-year-old head coach to fail in order to scold him for leaving Ole Miss.

As we have seen with Kiffin at Ole Miss, the right portal class can get you in the playoff, and that appears to be the immediate expectation. So, anything short of that will already have fans turning on the controversial head coach.

Florida State Seminoles

Whether it was due to money or just how many other programs moved on from their head coach, the Florida State Seminoles opted not to fire Mike Norvell this season. After a 13-1 season in 2023, the Seminoles have gone a combined 7-17 over the past two seasons, and Norvell is on ice that is as thin as it gets.

The Seminoles have relied on the portal for two consecutive years to fill certain positions, but the program's biggest flaw has been its quarterback evaluations. They whiffed on DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State) and Tommy Castellanos (Boston College) in the portal, and really haven't found a steady solution at the position since Jordan Travis' departure.

To put it bluntly, if Florida State has another down year, or even a slow start because of an underwhelming portal class, Norvell will be in the unemployment line.