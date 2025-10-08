College Football HQ

Bill Belichick reportedly considering triggering own North Carolina buyout

Joe Cox

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick's season has been sufficiently awful that rumors are circulating that he may buy out his own contract from UNC.
After a brutal 2-3 start and a series of public relations black eyes, Bill Belichick is reportedly considering opting out of his University of North Carolina contract. According to reports The Guardian's Ollie Connolly, sources have indicated that Belichick has been discussing buyout options with North Carolina and might be amenable to a mutual parting if Belichick can find another potential employer.

Struggles between Belichick, UNC

Connolly's story included further details about other UNC staff members having discussions about jumping to a new team in mid-season and a general awkwardness around the inner workings of the North Carolina program. That certainly seems consistent with the entire Belichick affair after five games.

North Carolina's decision to replace Mack Brown with the 73-year old Belichick was one which tended to draw extreme reactions. Widely lauded as perhaps the greatest NFL coach of all-time, Belichick certainly was a massive name. However, not only had he been retired for two seasons, but Belichick had never coached in college football.

The selection of Belichick certainly improved the accumen around the North Carolina program, but seemed to require an extensive staff more acquainted with the ins and outs of college football, including NIL and the transfer portal. Name recognition alone did bring in some positive moves, including the transfer of South Alabama QB Gio Lopez into Carolina in Belichick's first spring.

But right away, the Belichick hiring dissolved into some genuine awkwardness. Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who is 24 years old, assumed a central role around Belichick and the program. Various opportunities and public relations moments dissolved into non-existence or strangness. Plans for a series of HBO's Hard Knocks and another documentary for Hulu about the team have both eventually disappeared. An appearance by Belichick on CBS's Sunday Morning promoting a recent book raised questions about the extent of Hudson's control over the coach's every move.

As with many football programs, winning football might have quieted down all the unusual moments, but Belichick hasn't delivered there, either. North Carolina is 2-3 with wins so far only over Charlotte and FCS Richmond. Games against power conference foes have been losses by 34, 25, and 28 points respectively.

Belichick's five-year $50 million contract would require payment of any remaining moneys due if the school fires him before the end of 2027. But if Belichick departs for another job, he pays UNC $1 million, a scenario which might be attractive to the struggling program.

