Booger McFarland Snaps Bryce Underwood Back to Reality Following Recent Comments

One miraculous throw saved Michigan from an embarrassing opening loss to the 2026 college football season, but it did not erase nearly four quarters of offensive problems. The Wolverines now face a much stronger opponent with uncertainty growing around college football's most scrutinized young quarterback. Bryce Underwood's casual reaction to Kyle Whittingham's public warning only pushed the issue further into the spotlight, and ESPN analyst Booger McFarland answered with a reminder that reputation and recruiting status will not protect the sophomore if his play does not change quickly. Oklahoma will test that reality on Saturday.

Bryce Underwood brushes off Kyle Whittingham's warning

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19), center, high-fives fans as he exits the field with Director of Player Personnel Ron Bellamy after 13-12 win over Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Underwood appeared surprised Wednesday when a reporter asked about Whittingham's comments regarding his hold on Michigan's starting quarterback job.

"There were comments about that?" Underwood said. After the reporter explained that Whittingham had called his starting status anything but permanent, Underwood offered a brief response: "That's cool. I didn't see that. It's cool."

Whittingham had been far less casual two days earlier. The first-year Michigan coach confirmed Underwood remained his starter, but he also made it clear that the former No. 1 recruit had limited time to show progress.

"He's our QB right now, and it's not something that's infinite," Whittingham said. "At some point, we've got to turn a corner."

Whittingham spread the responsibility across Michigan's entire offense and coaching staff. Still, publicly questioning a quarterback's job after one game sent a direct message. Underwood's answer made it sound as if that message had not reached him.

Booger McFarland delivers a blunt reality check

Michigan football coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay during his team's game against Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McFarland did not interpret Underwood's response as a sign that everything would work itself out. The ESPN analyst warned that the relationship between Michigan's new coach and its highly paid quarterback could deteriorate quickly.

"This won't end well," McFarland wrote on X. "Unless he plays drastically better, Kyle isn't tied to Bryce and you can tell he is getting frustrated."

That separation matters. Underwood committed to Michigan and played his freshman season under Sherrone Moore, who was fired in December. Whittingham inherited the quarterback and has no obligation to keep starting him because of his recruiting ranking or reported NIL package.

McFarland also has previously praised Underwood's talent and fit in the offense Whittingham brought from Utah. His latest comments were not a dismissal of the sophomore's potential. They were a warning that potential no longer carries the argument by itself.

Freshman Tommy Carr gives Whittingham another option. The coach said Carr receives roughly 20% of the first-team practice work and described him as "poised and unflappable."

Oklahoma gives Bryce Underwood an immediate test

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts during the game against the UTEP Miners. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Underwood gave Michigan one unforgettable moment against Western Michigan, finding JJ Buchanan for a 47-yard touchdown on the final play of a controversial 13-12 victory. The winning pass came after replay officials restored one second to the clock.

Almost everything before it supported Whittingham's concerns. Underwood completed 12 of 22 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fourth-quarter fumble that helped Western Michigan move ahead. Michigan went three-and-out four times, punted six times and failed to score between its opening drive and the final play.

Now the level of competition rises. No. 11 Oklahoma arrives after beating UTEP 51-0 and holding the Miners to 198 total yards. The Sooners also frustrated Underwood last season, limiting him to 9-of-24 passing for 142 yards in a 24-13 Michigan loss.

Underwood can dismiss the outside conversation. He cannot ignore what another poor performance could mean. Michigan hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at noon ET on Fox.

This won’t end well. Unless he plays drastically better Kyle isn’t tied to Bryce and u can tell he is getting frustrated https://t.co/3BhkiCfTH1 — Booger (@ESPNBooger) September 9, 2026