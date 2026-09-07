Former No. 1 Overall Recruit Risks Being Benched After Subpar Performance

When the Michigan Wolverines were able to lure quarterback Bryce Underwood away from the LSU Tigers in the 2025 recruiting cycle, it was perceived as a major win for the home-state team.

Bryce Underwood was Supposed to Solve Michigan's QB Problem

Underwood, a Michigan native, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class and had been committed to LSU since January of 2024, but decommitted in November of that same year. He would commit that same day to Michigan and would officially sign in December.

The hope was that he would fix the major quarterback issues that plagued the team in 2024. The Wolverines would start three different quarterbacks that season: Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle. They combined for 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while throwing for just 1,610 yards.

In Underwood's first season under center, he would show some flashes. He threw for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while rushing for 392 yards and six scores. The hope was that he would take another step forward in 2026 under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

However, things would start poorly. Michigan would defeat Western Michigan in a controversial win, 13-12. Underwood completed 54.5% of his passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 47 yards and one score on the ground. The one touchdown pass came on a Hail Mary pass after one second was added to the clock following a review; otherwise, the Wolverines would have suffered a disastrous open-season loss.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against Western Michigan during the first half. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kyle Whittingham Leaves the Door Open for a QB Change

Whittingham was asked about Underwood's job security. He admitted that he's the quarterback right now, but that could change.

"He's our QB right now," Whittingham said. "It's not something that's infinite."

Tommy Carr Could Be Michigan's Next Option at QB

If Michigan ultimately decides to move on from Underwood, the next man up would be true freshman Tommy Carr. He was named Michigan's QB2 entering the season and has already impressed the coaching staff enough to earn the backup role.

Carr also has one of the more interesting family connections in college football. He is the grandson of legendary Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr and the younger brother of Notre Dame star quarterback CJ Carr.

That does not mean Michigan is ready to hand the offense to Carr. Underwood remains the starter, and one poor game will not necessarily erase everything Michigan saw from him during the offseason. But the situation has changed after Week 1.

If Underwood cannot stabilize the offense, Whittingham now has a true freshman waiting behind him who has already earned the coaching staff's trust. With the Oklahoma Sooners next on Saturday at noon ET on Fox, Michigan may find out very quickly whether Underwood can keep the job or whether the next Carr is ready to take over.