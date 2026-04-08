Booger McFarland Snubs Fernando Mendoza While Naming 2026 NFL Draft’s Best Player

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland identified Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love as the premier talent in the 2026 NFL Draft during an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Get Up.

His assessment suggests that Love is the top overall player in the class, regardless of position. By crowning the Irish standout as the draft's best, McFarland effectively reorders the elite tier of the class, placing Love above highly touted signal-caller, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, by omission.

McFarland believes that while the quarterback position is always given top priority, the raw football ability displayed by Love makes him a unique asset for any NFL franchise.

Jeremiyah Love's value in 2026 NFL Draft

The debate at the top of the draft usually centers on passers, but McFarland argued that teams should prioritize the best available player. When asked by Mike Greenberg if the Tennessee Titans or New York Giants should target Love in the top five, McFarland went even further with his praise.

"He should go No. 1 because by all accounts, he's the best football player in this draft," McFarland said. This perspective shifts the national conversation away from the typical quarterback-centric narrative that dominates the pre-draft cycle every spring.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love is projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

While Mendoza is the consensus favorite to be the first pick for the Las Vegas Raiders, McFarland’s analysis suggests that the distinction of "best player" belongs in the backfield. Scouts often compare Love to dynamic threats who can influence both the running and passing games, similar to the roles played by Christian McCaffrey or Jahmyr Gibbs.

If a team adopts this philosophy, it could change how other high-value positions, including wide receivers and edge rushers, are viewed in the early first round. McFarland noted that while the quarterback position is most valuable, Love's talent is currently unmatched in the 2026 class. His statement says more about QB positional value, which is what makes Mendoza the likely first pick.

Running back impact on rookie quarterbacks

McFarland explained that a high-end running back provides essential support for a developing quarterback. He noted that rookie passers often struggle to carry the entire offensive load alone without a reliable ground game.

"It's going to help a young quarterback to hand the football off," McFarland said. "It's going to help a young quarterback to throw a dump off in the flats to a big-time running back."

This strategy aims to reduce the physical and mental pressure on a young signal caller. By having a playmaker like Love, a team can simplify its offensive reads and rely on yards after the catch to move the chains consistently.

McFarland acknowledged that the inherent value of the quarterback position is the only reason Love might not actually be the first player off the board. He insisted that if a team can maximize his athletic ability, Love deserves to be picked as high as possible.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is believed by some, like McFarland and The Ringer's Todd McShay, to be the draft's top prospect. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Love cemented his draft status in February by running a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at 212 pounds and ending his combine workout with a backflip.

The Doak Walker Award winner totaled 1,652 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns in 2025, becoming the only player in Notre Dame history to record two career rushing touchdowns of 90-plus yards. He finished his three seasons in South Bend with 3,476 all-purpose yards and 42 total scores.

The 2026 NFL Draft will run April 23 to 25 in Pittsburgh and be broadcast on ESPN.

"By all accounts, he's the best football player in this draft."



—@ESPNBooger on Jeremiyah Love's impact on the field 👏 pic.twitter.com/k7Qa8aDHjG — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 8, 2026