It's not every day that a player gets compared to some of the game's all-time best. It's even less likely for that player to be relatively unknown nationwide.

But that's the case for Louisville Cardinals star EDGE Clev Lubin. After playing at Coastal Carolina in 2024, where he had 44 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, he had an even better year at Louisville last season. He finished with 61 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

The redshirt senior stands at 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds. This makes him a little undersized for an EDGE rusher. That's why college football analyst David Pollack thinks he resembles an undersized NFL star.

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) celebrates his sack. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," he compared Lubin to former two-time All-Pro Elvis Dumervil due to his really quick first step.

"I went and watched his highlights. He's got Elvis Dumervil written all over him. He really does. Undersized, really quick first step. Go get the quarterback. Really, really good a year ago... dude's got juice."

Dumervil played 11 seasons for the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers. He finished his career with 105.5 sacks. He also made five Pro Bowls in his career. So, that kind of comparison shouldn't be taken lightly.

That is a major compliment for a player like Lubin, but also puts a lot of pressure on the talented defender.

Last season, he was third-team All-ACC, but hopes to take a bigger step forward this upcoming season. If he can do that, then the Cardinals might be able to finally get over the hump and make a College Football Playoff run.

The Cardinals, under head coach Jeff Brohm, have been so close to being a team that could finally break through. They've won nine or more games in three straight seasons, but haven't finished higher than No. 15 in the final College Football Playoff ranking.

Last season, Lubin helped lead a defense that was ready to compete. They finished No. 16 in total defense last season. They were also No. 24 in rushing defense.

If the team can improve those numbers while also showing better offensive performance, they could make that run, and Lubin would be a major reason why.

Lubin will start the year with a major test against the Ole Miss Rebels, who made the College Football Playoff semifinals last season, on Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET.