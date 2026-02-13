Brenen Thompson 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Brenen Thompson may be the fastest prospect in this entire draft class. The Mississippi State Bulldog wide receiver is known for his top end speed but he brings much more to the table.

Thompson is originally a four star recruit from the State of Texas. He is legitimate track champion in the 200 meter while also running a 10.39 100 meter dash in highschool. He played for the Texas Longhorns his freshman season before transferring to play for the rival Oklahoma Sooners. After two seasons in Oklahoma, Thompson transferred to Mississippi State where he played his senior season after following his offensive coordinator at Oklahoma as he took the head coachign job at Mississippi State.

Thompson has elite speed, their is no denying that. He is also very small for an NFL wide receiver. He makes up for his size with a tough demeanor and attitude on the field. He is a shockingly scrappy blocker and gives significant effort as a run blocker.

Thompson is not just a speed demon. He excels at tracking deep passes and over the shoulder throws like a center fielder. His deep ball skills are clear in the results. He was second in the nation in average depth of target in 2025 with an 18.4 yard average.

Thompson is also a very good route runner and tempos his routes very well. He is able to create separation by driving defensive backs and selling the go route with his speed and acceleration. His deceleration and cuts off of his routes are impressive.

As a smaller framed wide receiver, it is a shock that Thompson has spent most of his time out wide. He uses his quickness and start/stop ability to shed press man corners. He shows nuance in his route running to manipulage defenders to create extra separation.

To survive the physical gauntlet of the NFL, Thompson will need to study Tyler Lockett and learn from his self preservation to maximize his career. Thompson's explosive play making abilities will be fun in the hands of a creative offensive coordinator.

Measurables

Name: Brenen Thompson

Brenen Thompson Height/weight/class: 5'9 170lbs, wide receiver, Senior

Awards: 2025 Second-Team All-SEC

What Brenan Thompson does well

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Deep ball tracking is a major plus and is able to adjust to passes at full speed looking over his shoulder

Utilizes his speed and quickness to maximize sharp routes to gain separation

Is scrappy in everything he does and competes on the field

Where Brenen Thompson can improve

Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Needs to adjust play style to excel in the NFL and maintain his smaller frame

Does not win many contested catches and will need to improve body positioning to overcome his size

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #12 wide receiver

Expected draft round: Third

Summary

Brenen Thompson is a tough, explosive and fun wide receiver. He makes over the shoulder catches, Willie Mays style, look easy. He is a gamer as well. The game winning touchdown against Arizona State in 2025 showed off his route running to confuse the defensive backs on who had the route and the speed to take the catch to the house.

Thompson will not be for every team and every coordinator due to his limitations. His skills will be valued by the right offensive coordinator who can build him a role to maximize his talent.