Big Ten linebacker named ‘No. 1 prospect’ ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The search for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft should begin at the quarterback position, and that's likely to be the case again this year. However, the top-ranked prospect doesn't play under center.

Teams are constantly hunting for a franchise signal-caller to lead their offense for the next decade. It is rare for an off-ball linebacker to enter that conversation among the first few picks, but the 2026 class is proving to be an exception to the rule.

A defensive standout from the Big Ten has shattered the traditional positional value charts. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler recently listed this dynamic playmaker as the top prospect on his top 100 list. His hold to the No. 1 ranking highlights how scouts evaluate defensive versatility.

The prospect in question is widely viewed as a "defensive unicorn" who can impact the game from multiple alignments. Comparisons to NFL stars Micah Parsons and Jalon Walker have become common in scouting circles. His unique blend of size and speed allows him to cover ground instantly and disrupt offenses in ways few others can.

Ohio State linebacker projects as top prospect in 2026 NFL Draft

Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese has officially claimed the mantle as the draft's premier prospect. Brugler noted that Reese held the top spot on his midseason rankings, and nothing has changed at the top since then.

The analyst praised Reese for his impressive physical profile and his ability to play a blend of multiple positions. That versatility allowed Reese to showcase a vast array of tools that NFL decision-makers covet.

Reese’s journey to the top of draft boards began in Cleveland. He was the heartbeat of a Glenville High School defense that secured the program’s first state championship. That title run also marked the first for any school in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. He arrived at Ohio State with high expectations and delivered a breakout campaign in 2025.

The junior linebacker finished the season with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks across 14 games. His production earned him Big Ten Linebacker of the Year honors and consensus All-American status. Scouts are particularly impressed by his closing burst. Brugler described him as explosive from his spot with the ability to cover ground in a blink.

Reese measures in at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds. He split his snaps almost evenly between playing in the box and rushing from the defensive line during his final collegiate season. This usage highlights his projection as a moveable chess piece at the next level. His tape against top competition like Michigan solidified his status as an elite defender who can wreck game plans.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 23 in Pittsburgh.

