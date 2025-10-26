Brian Kelly's buyout and contract creates expensive dilemma at LSU
After a 4-0 start to the season, the energy surrounding LSU has completely shifted over the past four games.
LSU has now lost three of its last four games, including a 49-25 blowout loss at home to Texas A&M on Saturday night. The Tigers allowed over 400 yards of total offense, while the offense struggled to find any consistency, finishing with only 278 total yards against the Aggies' defense.
Things got so bad on Saturday night that LSU fans started a "Fire Kelly" chant at Tiger Stadium. It's another example of how the fan base has turned against Kelly, as LSU has failed to meet the lofty expectations in Baton Rouge.
Even as unrest continues to build in the fan base, the biggest challenge is Kelly's buyout, which ranks among the most expensive in college football.
Kelly signed a 10-year deal with LSU in 2021, which has him making over $9 million this season. He has six years and $58.2 million remaining on his deal, which expires in 2031.
If LSU fires Kelly, his buyout requires the program to pay 90% of his salary through the remainder of his contract, which would be $52.3 million if he is fired after the season. If a move is made during the season, that would add 90% of the remaining $9.4 million he's owed for this season.
Kelly has the 6th-highest buyout in college football, with LSU potentially paying roughly $62 million if the program fires him this season.
Former LSU safety and now ESPN analyst Ryan Clark didn't hold back before the Texas A&M game, saying Kelly's job security would be in question if LSU were to lose on Saturday.
"You can't be that team that goes and spends the money and we don't see the fruits on the field," Clark said. "Brian Kelly says he left Notre Dame so he could be at a school that could give him the requisite pieces to win a championship. Notre Dame went to a championship last year, and you haven't even been to a playoff."
Notre Dame's success under head coach Marcus Freeman, who replaced Kelly in South Bend, has only added to the pressure at LSU. The Fighting Irish made a run to the CFP national championship last season, while the Tigers fell short once again under Kelly.
"If he doesn't go out and win against Texas A&M? That fire gets turned up real hot on Brian Kelly," Clark continued. "And he has to win out for the rest of the season, or somebody in Baton Rouge, in Louisiana, will be putting up that money for the buyout."
In four seasons at LSU, Kelly is 34-14 overall, 19-10 in the SEC, with one SEC Championship game appearance. The Tigers have made three consecutive bowl appearances, winning all three, but have fallen short of the championship expectations that Kelly set when he arrived in Baton Rouge.
The road doesn't get any easier for the Tigers. LSU has a much-needed bye week next weekend, but will travel to Tuscaloosa for a tough matchup against No. 4 Alabama on Nov. 8. The Tigers also have a dangerous road trip to Norman for a season-ending matchup against No. 13 Oklahoma.
It remains to be seen whether LSU makes a change at head coach, but Kelly's future in Baton Rouge doesn't look promising after another abysmal performance on Saturday night.