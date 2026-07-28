Brian Kelly Names College Football Powerhouse That's The Team To Beat In The SEC

Brian Kelly, the former LSU head coach and current CBS Sports college football analyst, made his first big call of the 2026 season this week. He explained why the Texas Longhorns stand above the rest of the SEC heading into the fall.

"You know, last preseason, all of the talk was about Arch Manning. It's less about Arch, and I think that's a good thing. Coach Sarkisian has a really good football team from top to bottom. I think if Arch Manning continues his growth and plays to the level that he knows he's capable of, I think in (his second year as the starting QB), he's a lot more comfortable. I think Texas is the team to beat," Kelly said.

Brian Kelly says the pressure has shifted off Arch Manning

Texas quarterback Arch Manning arrived in Austin as the most hyped recruit in the country. He sat behind Quinn Ewers for two seasons before taking over as the full-time starter last year. That first year as the guy came loaded with constant comparisons to his uncles, Peyton and Eli, and his grandfather, Archie.

Kelly's point is that Manning is no longer the only big story on the roster. Head coach Steve Sarkisian added talent across the board this offseason, and Kelly believes that depth takes weight off Manning heading into his second year as the starter.

"I think Texas is the team to beat." 👀@CoachBrianKelly feels the Longhorns are the top team in the SEC this year. pic.twitter.com/zMkCErPsFv — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) July 27, 2026

The Texas quarterback touched on handling the grind of a long season during SEC Media Days in Tampa.

"I think just controlling the controllable," Manning told On3's J.D. Pickell. "So, obviously, a lot can happen throughout the game, and adversity is going to strike in every game. You know, if the defense lets up a touchdown, I don't have to go force, 'Hey, we got to go score here in three plays.' Just take what's there, and it's easier said than done. But take what's there and then, you know, let the game come my way."

Steve Sarkisian rebuilt the roster through the transfer portal

The Texas head coach spent part of his own media days availability explaining how he reshaped the depth chart this offseason. He brought in receiver Cam Coleman from Auburn, along with Hollywood Smothers, Raleek Brown and tight end Mike Masunas. Those additions came with tough roster decisions elsewhere.

"To make the moves we make, to bring in a Cam Coleman, to bring in a Hollywood Smothers, to bring in a Raleek Brown, to bring in a Mike Masunas at tight end, well, we had to let DeAndre Moore go," Sarkisian said.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian also named the team he thinks stands between Texas and the top of the conference. Georgia has beaten the Longhorns three times since Texas joined the SEC, including in the 2024 SEC Championship Game.

"There's a lot of sayings and quotes in the sports world in particular, but this one probably is the most fitting. If you want to be the champion, you got to beat the champion. It's no more fitting for us. We've played Georgia three times. They've beaten us," Sarkisian said.

Georgia edged out Texas in the SEC preseason poll

The conference released its preseason media poll last week, and the voters were not fully sold on Kelly's pick. Georgia was tabbed as the SEC favorite with 88 first-place votes for the championship, while Texas finished second with 57. The projected result is a rematch of the 2024 title game in Atlanta.

History does not favor either program. Only 10 of the 34 preseason favorites since 1992 have gone on to actually win the SEC Championship Game.

Texas will not have to wait long to test Kelly's prediction. Ohio State visits Austin on September 12, a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff semifinal between the two programs. After that, the SEC slate gets no easier, with road trips to Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M mixed in with games against Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Florida.