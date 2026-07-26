Paul Finebaum Reveals His Pick to Win the SEC in 2026

The 2026 college football season is a little more than a month away from getting started.

Who Will Win the SEC in 2026?

This past week, all eyes were on SEC media days as some of the best teams in the country took center stage. The Georgia Bulldogs, led by head coach Kirby Smart, have won the league the last two seasons. However, that streak could end this season.

The Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners and Alabama Crimson Tide all made the College Football Playoff last season and expect to be back this upcoming year. The Texas Longhorns started last year as the No. 1 team in the country before going 9-3 in the regular season and missing the playoffs.

They feel they are even more talented this season after adding star wide receiver Cam Coleman and running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown in the transfer portal.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Picks Texas to Win the SEC in 2026

ESPN's Paul Finebaum appeared on "The Film Guy Network" while at SEC media days. He was asked who he thought would win the SEC this upcoming season. Finebaum said he's going with the Longhorns.

"I was wrong last year on that, and I don't care if I'm wrong or not," Finebaum said. "I always love college guys who say, 'I could be wrong.' No kidding."

Arch Manning's Development Could Determine Texas' Championship Hopes

There is a lot to like about Texas. Steve Sarkisian's team is the most talented team in college football entering this season. Quarterback Arch Manning is the one who has received the most hype entering the year. He's the grandson of legendary college quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning.

He had an up-and-down season last year in his first year as the full-time starter. In his first six games, he threw for 1,317 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Longhorns were 4-2 at the midway point. In his final seven games, Manning threw for 1,846 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions, while leading the Longhorns to an impressive 6-1 record.

Texas has assembled one of the nation's most talented rosters, but talent alone does not guarantee championships. The Longhorns' season will likely hinge on Manning's continued development after his strong finish in 2025.

If he builds on that momentum, Texas has a legitimate opportunity to win the SEC and return to the College Football Playoff.