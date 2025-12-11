Historic college football program looms as threat to poach Michigan QB Bryce Underwood

As Michigan searches for a new coach, the firing of Sherrone Moore opens the door for top Wolverines like Bryce Underwood to enter the college football transfer portal. Fans may remember that Underwood had a highly competitive recruiting battle that led to a lucrative NIL deal with Michigan.

The Wolverines could benefit from the details of this NIL deal, which may make it more difficult for Underwood to bolt. If Underwood does consider leaving Michigan, one college football program looms above the rest as a potential fit.

Prior to joining Michigan, Underwood was committed to LSU. It just so happens that LSU has a new coach who has a strong track record of working with quarterbacks.

Lane Kiffin is already shooting his shot by recruiting Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed on social media. Could LSU make a renewed push to poach Underwood given the uncertainty surrounding Michigan?

Let's revisit Underwood's recruitment.

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood was originally committed to LSU

Underwood landed a lucrative NIL deal at Michigan. The quarterback's NIL value is projected at $3 million, one of the highest of any player, per On3. Here is what Underwood had to say about LSU back in June 2024 when the quarterback was committed to the Tigers.

LSU legend Tyrann Mathieu took to social media to recruit Michigan QB Bryce Underwood





“Honestly, just keeping my name clean [is a priority],” Underwood said at the time, per On3. “Just focusing on what my main goal is [the NFL] and keep everything out of the way. … LSU, honestly, just keeps building and building the process of their players.

"The growth I’ve seen the last couple of years in Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier and now Colin Hurley now. Just seeing the growth of them is bringing me closer and closer [to LSU].”

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood was recruited by other top college football programs, including LSU, Alabama and Ohio State

It is worth noting that Moore's firing does not guarantee that Underwood will leave Michigan. Yet, the longer Michigan's coaching search goes, the more speculation will swirl about Underwood's future.

Bryce Underwood, ESPN's No. 1 recruit in 2025 class, has FLIPPED his commitment from LSU to Michigan



Michigan offered Underwood a 4-year, $10.5M NIL deal in an attempt to flip his LSU commitment









LSU and Michigan were the two heavy hitters in Underwood's recruitment, but there were additional programs who pursued the touted quarterback. Underwood had offers from nearly every major college football program, including Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and Notre Dame.

So far, Underwood has remained quiet since the Wolverines moved on from Moore. It will be interesting to see if Kiffin attempts to make a strong push to bring Underwood to LSU in one of his first major moves. One of the top priorities for Michigan's next coach will be attempting to keep Underwood in Ann Arbor.