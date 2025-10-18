Carson Beck under fire for post-game comments after Miami's upset loss
Carson Beck’s final throw and fourth interception of the night would have worked if his receiver ran the route properly, or at least that’s what the Miami quarterback said in comments that aroused some criticism after the Hurricanes’ first loss of the season.
Given the chance to suggest the play was a miscommunication on both his and the receiver’s part, Beck instead placed all the blame on his target instead.
Where Carson Beck puts the blame
“I think there was a miscue or miscommunication of the play, and the routes that were supposed to be run. The guy was able to undercut it because we weren’t in the right place. It is what it is,” Beck initially said.
Asked about the interception later, Beck doubled down on suggesting it was the receiver’s incorrect route that resulted in the turnover, not his throw.
“We have a perfect play for it. We just had a miscommunication with the route and what we were doing,” Beck said of the final play.
“[Lofton] just ran the route wrong, and I went to go throw it, because we’re hot off the pressure and again, he made a good play on it, but it definitely didn’t help that we ran the wrong play.”
College football analyst Danny Kanell took issue with Beck’s comments, in particular, saying: “I’m sorry but as a franchise QB you simply throw your guys under the bus like this...”
Beck and the Miami offense were in position to win or at least tie very late in the fourth quarter, but instead a pass that was intended for Elija Lofton ended up in the hands of Louisville defender T.J. Capers to clinch a massive upset that could change the shape of the College Football Playoff.
Miami looked unstoppable, until Louisville stopped it
Miami came into the game as the No. 2 team in the AP rankings with an undefeated record and nearly two-touchdown favorites against unranked Louisville, but costly offensive mistakes and Beck’s four turnovers were too much to overcome.
Louisville opened up a 14-0 lead by showing Miami’s defense looks that safety Zachariah Posey admitted the team hadn’t seen from opponents all season.
That early lead, combined with the Cardinals successfully thwarting the Hurricanes’ attempt to mount a credible rushing threat, forced the game into Beck’s hands.
And unlike the last time out, when the quarterback was able to carve up Florida State’s defense in a big win, the veteran instead more than doubled his entire interception total for the season in just one game.
Beck insisted one game won’t define Miami’s season, and ultimately did put some of the responsibility on himself, at least going forward.
“It’s a good thing we play 12 games and not just one,” he said.
“The biggest thing we have to realize is there’s more opportunities. We’ve been very successful this season, and shoot, we laid an egg tonight. I have to prepare better, I have to play better, and I’m going to do that and come back with fire.”