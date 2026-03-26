Surprising College Football Program Emerges as Threat to Poach Top-5 QB From Contender

The latest college football news reveals a battle is brewing inside the SEC for a touted quarterback prospect. Fans may be surprised to learn that one SEC program has a chance to flip an Ole Miss commit given both team's recent history.

Ole Miss is coming off a College Football Playoff run, while Kentucky has struggled to compete in the SEC. New Wildcats head coach Will Stein is looking to change this, starting with recruiting.

Rivals' Steve Wiltfong reported that Kentucky is pushing to poach Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher. Kentucky will host Croucher for a visit, putting pressure on the Rebels to be able to sign the signal-caller amid interest from other programs.

"As Rivals reported, Stein’s top quarterback target, Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher, will be on campus," Wiltfong detailed on Thursday. "The Wildcats are one of the biggest threats to the Rebels alongside Indiana."

Ole Miss Commit Keegan Croucher Is a Top-5 Ranked Quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Class

Croucher is a consensus four-star prospect in the 2027 college football recruiting class. Rivals has Croucher as the No. 50 overall player in the rankings and the No. 4 quarterback in the 2027 class.

Multiple programs are pushing to flip Ole Miss 4-star QB commit Keegan Croucher as visit season heats up, @SWiltfong_ reports👀



Read: https://t.co/Mft7GqTv4M pic.twitter.com/jkeVkfIVtE — Rivals (@Rivals) March 25, 2026

On3 projects Croucher's NIL value to be $260,000, a number that is likely to grow if the quarterback maintains his high recruiting ranking as 2027 gets closer. It will be worth watching to see if Kentucky can gain ground on Ole Miss after Croucher's visit.

Keegan Croucher Visited Ole Miss Amid Kentucky's Interest

It is not all bad news for Ole Miss as Croucher visited head coach Pete Golding and company in Oxford just a few days ago. Croucher spoke positively about his recent Ole Miss visit.

Ole Miss QB commit Keegan Croucher has been throwing some darts at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta. https://t.co/TKCr9eoPab@Zach_Berry @SpiritBen pic.twitter.com/TdYkCxMZvt — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 7, 2026

“My Ole Miss visit was really good,” Croucher told Wiltfong during a March 24 interview. “Had a great time per usual. Yea Ole Miss is in a great direction under Coach Golding. He’s a guy that everyone wants to play for. He cares about his players.

"... Every time I’m down there I just always have a great time. The people are amazing and I think that’s what makes it special.”

Will Stein Recruited Keegan Croucher at Oregon Before Being Named Kentucky Coach

Yet, Croucher's connection to Stein calls into question just how solid the quarterback's commitment to Ole Miss remains. Stein previously recruited Croucher while he was an Oregon assistant which explains the sudden Kentucky connection.

“ I think just my relationship I have with both Coach Stein and (Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Sloan),” Croucher added. “They have been in constant communication with me for awhile. When Coach Stein was at Oregon they were recruiting me very hard.”