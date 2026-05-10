Elite WR Prospect Iveon Lewis Rejects Two SEC Giants in Latest Decision

The recruiting tide in the Southeastern Conference shifted on Saturday afternoon when one of the country's most coveted pass-catchers picked his future home. And the choice raised eyebrows from Athens to Columbia.

Four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis, a 6-foot-2 standout out of Huguenot High School in Richmond, Virginia, gave his verbal pledge to Kentucky on the Rivals YouTube Channel, choosing the Wildcats over Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, and in-state Virginia Tech.

His message to his new fan base was short and emphatic: "BBN, LET'S DO IT!!!!!" The pledge marks Kentucky's 14th commitment in a 2027 class trending inside the national top 20.

Why Lewis chose Kentucky

For first-year head coach Will Stein and his staff, landing Lewis is more than a checkmark on a wish list. It's validation.

Stein, who spent three seasons engineering Oregon's offense, is rebuilding Kentucky's identity around tempo and explosive playmakers. Lewis, who posted 1,046 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns at nearly 25 yards per catch during his most recent season, fits that vision precisely.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Iveon Lewis has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 200 WR chose the Wildcats over Georgia and South Carolina⁰⁰“BBN, LET’S DO IT!!!!!”https://t.co/u4ujwpe4Z4 pic.twitter.com/GdyYV8Bw7t — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 9, 2026

"I picked Kentucky because I just felt like it was the best for me," Lewis said. "I fit in the offense. I love the coaching style, I love Lexington."

Beyond schematic fit, Lewis pointed to relationships with receivers coach Joe Price and the broader staff as the deciding factor. That a program historically branded by basketball pulled a top-50 wideout away from two SEC heavyweights speaks to a recruiting culture that didn't exist in Lexington a year ago.

Kentucky, meanwhile, hosts its biggest recruiting weekend of the summer, June 19 through 21, in Lexington.

What's next for Georgia, South Carolina at receiver

The misses sting differently for each program. Lewis, ranked the No. 43 wide receiver nationally in the 2027 class per the 247Sports Composite, would have filled an obvious need at Georgia, where Kirby Smart currently has zero wideouts committed after Aden Starling decommitted earlier this month and Gavin Honore reopened in February.

The Bulldogs' class still sits inside the national top 10, but James Coley's receiver room is bare on paper. Lake City (Fla.) prospect Kyren Caldwell, who announces July 4, is now a near-must.

South Carolina's situation is more delicate. The Gamecocks were the first SEC program to offer Lewis back in October 2023, and his decision leaves them with just one wideout commit, three-star DJ Huggins, in a class ranked 40th. "Ya feel me!!! Gamecock!!!" Huggins posted upon his pledge.

Shane Beamer's staff still has Caldwell in play and Jaiden Kelly-Murray on board, but the runway is shrinking.