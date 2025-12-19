College football AD attempting to retain $29 million coach amid Michigan rumors

More than a week has passed since Michigan parted ways with Sherrone Moore and began its hunt for the next head coach.

The Wolverines have zeroed in on candidates who they believe could fill Moore's vacancy. The prime candidates for the Michigan head coaching vacancy have become Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham.

While coaching searches are both frustrating and exciting, they are a worrisome period for programs whose coaches are being considered for other jobs.

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini understands the anxiety around the prospect of Kenny DIllingham's potential departure from the Sun Devils. Rossini discussed the process of keeping Dillingham in Tempe on a local radio station on Thursday.

ASU AD Graham Rossini addressed the current circumstances between ASU and Kenny Dillingham and conversations to keep the two together on @BurnsAndGambo:



"I'm of the many thousands who agree that Kenny Dillingham is the right leader for our program. Leadership matters. We have… pic.twitter.com/8zEXGRopBu — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) December 18, 2025

"I'm of the many thousands of people who think Kenny Dillingham is the right leader for our football program," Rossini said. "Leadership matters. We have tremendous leadership in place with Coach (Dillingham) and his staff, so we're working through it. It's an exciting moment for our program, and there are a lot of things we want to solidify."

Arizona State's turnaround from 3-9 in 2023 to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024 made Dillingham a target of interest for coaching vacancies beyond just Michigan, specifically those in the SEC. Before 2024, the Sun Devils had not won more than three games in a season since 2019, and had not won 10 or more games in a season since Todd Graham did so in 2014.

The 2024 Big 12 Championship secured Arizona State's eleventh win. The Sun Devils have won 11 or more games six times in program history, four of those seasons belonging to Frank Kush in the 1970s.

Former ASU head coach Frank Kush visits with head coach Todd Graham during practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 13, 2013. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Social media did not exist during the years Frank Kush coached the Sun Devils, a change in the landscape of college sports, Rossini discussed on the show.

"I also understand the world that we live in. I understand its a great item of discussion, and debate, and topic and anxiety for people," Rossini said. "But I would also hope people understand there's a privacy and a process that plays out behind the scenes. I know everybody wants the scoop and everybody wants these things to play out on social media, but that's not how these processes evolve."

The Sun Devils (8-4, 6-3) will face Duke (8-5, 6-2) in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 (3 p.m. EST, CBS).