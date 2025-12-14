College football coach addresses Michigan vacancy after winning bowl game

The college football coaching carousel appeared to be all sewn up, right until Michigan dropped a bombshell with its sudden decision to fire head coach Sherrone Moore, leaving open one of the nation’s most prestigious schools looking for a new man.

Into that conversation, Jedd Fisch has been inserted, both by the oddsmakers and the prediction markets, but predictably not by the man himself.

Although after his Washington Huskies team dominated Boise State in the first bowl game of the postseason, Fisch once again was approached about an opening, and sounded a little different than he has in the past on the subject.

What Fisch said about it

“I’m fully focused on our team,” Fisch, a former assistant coach at Michigan, said about the speculation around the program.

“I think our team worked really hard this whole week, and we all gave everything we had, and we played at a very high level because of that. That’s all I would say on that.”

Those comments do strike a modestly different tone than the more aggressive stance Fisch had earlier in the offseason when he was linked to the Florida vacancy.

“Those lists are made by people that have no idea what’s going on honestly ,” Fisch said about those who were reporting on his apparent future plans.

Back then, Fisch, a Florida alum, was reportedly being considered for the Gators’ head coaching position before the school hired Jon Sumrall from Tulane to replace Billy Napier.

What Fisch has done

Fisch is credited with helping rebuild two Power Four programs, winning 10 games at Arizona in 2023 after winning one game the year before, and over two years amassed a 15-11 record at Washington.

Washington finished the 2025 season with an 9-4 overall record, splitting its final six regular season games after starting 5-1, looked impressive in the bowl game, and ranked in the top 25 nationally in scoring with almost 34 points per game.

Fisch has five years remaining on a contract that pays him an average of $7.75 million per year after signing a 7-year, $54.075 million contract last year.

And he has some experience at Michigan, too, serving as the quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach, and passing coordinator starting in 2015 and lasting through 2017.

What the prediction markets say

Three current head coaches dominate the big board to become the next Michigan head coach, and Fisch still tops that group.

Fisch is in first place with 41 percent odds to take the Wolverines job, according to the latest figures posted to the prediction market Kalshi.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer sits in second with 23 percent likelihood, and Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham is third at 11 percent.

But while those names are gaining traction in the betting markets, all of them seem to be far-fetched for Michigan to seriously pursue given they all have expressed happiness with where they are.

The search for Michigan to replace Sherrone Moore is on, and time is running tight, with no candidates yet to emerge as a likely candidate.

