College football star reveals coach uses fake poop to motivate players
South Carolina quarterbacks have a new and interesting way to learn from their mistakes this coming football season, and apparently it involves poop.
Fake poop, that is.
That’s right, Gamecocks star quarterback LaNorris Sellers said that offensive coordinator and QBs coach Mike Shula takes a somewhat unorthodox approach when it comes to instructing his players: a prop that resembles fake excrement.
“It looks like real poop,” Sellers said. “You can sit it in your hand and it looks like poop.”
Sellers said that whenever a quarterback makes a mistake in practice that shows up on film, Shula directs the player to go to his office and pick up “the dump on his desk.”
The player leaves the film room, goes into Shula’s office to pick it up, then hand it to Shula, who throws it on the table and exclaims: “That’s what you just did to me.”
Thankfully, Sellers said he hasn’t found himself on poop detail too often, but he did say that reserve quarterbacks Air Noland and Cutter Woods had more encounters with the fake dung as they look to learn the team’s offensive system.
“If you don’t know it, you’re going to make some mistakes. But it happens quite a bit,” Sellers said of his peers.
College football has come with its unusual rituals over the years, and this certainly counts as one of them, but it’s become a part of South Carolina’s culture with players.
Sellers takes over the Gamecocks’ offense as starter again in 2025, where he’ll hope to avoid having to handle the plastic feces over the course of the season.
The quarterback finished a year ago completing nearly 66 percent of his pass attempts, covering 2,534 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Sellers also rushed for 674 yards and added another seven touchdowns on the ground.
Now he hopes to increase that production working under Shula’s leadership as he moves to play-calling duties for the first time since 2019, when he was in the NFL.
And in the meantime, it sounds like he’s coming up with some unique methods to inspire his quarterbacks.
