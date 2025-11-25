How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings reveal for Rivalry Week
We may not see any changes to the College Football Playoff bracket this week after the top dozen teams were idle or won their games easily, but the rest of the top 25 rankings could see some movement as the selection committee is set to reveal their decisions today.
Heading into Rivalry Week, we could see some consequential football played across the country, with Ohio State going to Michigan, and Alabama to Auburn, with Georgia and Georgia Tech squaring off, and undefeated Texas A&M will get challenged on the road against rival Texas.
When will the selectors reveal their choices? Here’s the full schedule for when the College Football Playoff rankings will go live today, and for the rest of the 2025 season.
When the College Football Playoff rankings come out
The selection committee will reveal its fourth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern time and you can see them live on the ESPN network.
College Football Playoff rankings schedule for 2025
All times Eastern
CFP rankings release No. 1
Tues., Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 2
Tues., Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 3
Tues., Nov. 18 at 8:30 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 4
Tues., Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 5
Tues., Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
Selection Sunday
Sun., Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.
College football playoff rankings criteria
College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.
The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.
- Strength of schedule
- Head-to-head game results
- Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
- Results vs. common opponents
- Conference championships
How the rankings are made
According to the College Football Playoff guidelines, the selection committee ranks teams based on the members’ evaluation of teams’ play on the field using a number of metrics to decide among teams that are comparable.
The committee’s 13 members then create their own list of 30 teams they believe are the best in college football. Those groups of teams, in no special order, are further ranked when three or more members agree on their selections.
