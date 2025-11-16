$15 million college football coach is new Arkansas favorite amid James Franklin news
There have been no shortage of candidates who have been floated as Arkansas' next coach. Unlike programs like LSU and Florida, there has not been a consistent favorite at Arkansas as several coaches have emerged as top candidates.
James Franklin's odds to land the Arkansas job surged in recent days, but the former Penn State coach appears to be heading elsewhere. There is a growing buzz Franklin could accept the Virginia Tech job, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
With Franklin potentially off the board, two current Group of Six head coaches have jockeyed for the title of favorite as Arkansas searches for the program's next coach.
USF's Alex Golesh is the latest to be the Arkansas favorite with Memphis' Ryan Silverfield also among the top potential candidates. Golesh leads the pack with a 19% chance to be named the Arkansas coach, per Kalshi. Silverfield is a close second at 15% with Tulane's Jon Sumrall also in the mix at 12%.
Here's what you need to know about the latest rumors about Arkansas' coaching search.
USF's Alex Golesh and Memphis' Ryan Silverfield are among the names to know at Arkansas
On3's Pete Nakos reported that Arkansas will host additional in-person interviews in the coming days. The Razorbacks are in the process of narrowing down the contenders to be the Arkansas head coach.
"The Razorbacks are set to hold more in-person interviews this week as they begin to cut down their list of candidates," Nakos wrote on Sunday. "Among the top names to know are Tulane’s Jon Sumrall , USF’s Alex Golesh, Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield and North Texas’ Eric Morris are names to know. There’s also been interest in former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald and Minnesota’s PJ Fleck."
Golesh is an appealing candidate after transforming USF into a potential College Football Playoff contender with several upset victories, including a win at Florida. The Bulls head coach is on a six-year, $15.3 million contract at South Florida, per College Football Network.
Rumors are heating up that James Franklin could be named the next Virginia Tech coach
There continues to be buzz that Franklin and Virginia Tech are in the final stages of reaching an agreement. It is a bit complicated as Franklin has also been linked to Florida State if the Seminoles eventually move on from Mike Norvell.
Additionally, Auburn and Arkansas have also been floated as potential options for Franklin. Nakos reported that Virginia Tech is pressing Franklin for a final decision.
"Former Penn State head coach James Franklin has been the clear top target for the Hokies in the last two weeks," Nakos noted. "Sources indicated to On3 on Saturday night that talks continue to progress.
"Franklin is a candidate in other searches, but the Hokies have wanted to make a hire by the end of the regular season, and they need a final decision from Franklin soon."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.