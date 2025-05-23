College football fans 'gotta accept' change, with USC-Notre Dame in peril, Lincoln Riley says
Change is the order of the day in college football, whether it be NIL, the transfer portal, conference realignment, the expansion of the playoff to 12 and possibly 16 teams, and the future prospect of directly paying players.
While scores of fans and purists see a distortion of the game they love and its tradition, USC coach Lincoln Riley thinks opportunity is right around the corner.
“There are some changes that we’ve all just gotta accept, because it’s just part of it right now,” Riley said in comments to Always College Football.
“Obviously that continues to move, and we’ll see how it evolves. But I think any door that closes, there’s also a new, really exciting door that’s getting opened.”
He added: “I think we can still love what was in the past, but let’s don’t miss that there’s some pretty cool things happening right in front of our faces right now that we’re kind of all in the forefront of.”
Riley’s comments come against the backdrop of a Sports Illustrated report that USC’s rivalry series against Notre Dame could be “on the brink of ending” as the schools don’t have a contract in place to play again after the 2025 football season.
Riley himself addressed the possibility of USC no longer playing Notre Dame in comments last offseason, noting that schools have to adapt to the current incentives.
Losing a historic rivalry like that, which is set to turn 100 next season, is another stark reminder of the very strict conditions that schools have to work in in a new environment where playoff selection, and appeasing the CFP committee, is king.
But even if other rivalry games may be the cost we pay for college football’s changes, other interesting series will result from it, Riley assures fans.
“If you love college football, then are you going to scroll on your TV past USC-Ohio State? No, you’re not,” he said.
“All of these things have to start somewhere. Is there some change that I understand people are having a hard time coming to grips with? Sure. I get it. But the alternative is pretty darn good. It’s creating some incredible matchups.”
He added: “Our sport’s in a great place. We still have one of the greatest products in the greatest sport in the world. Let’s don’t forget that.”
