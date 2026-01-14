College football fans react to hypothetical 24-team CFP field as expansion talks loom

The debate surrounding the future of the College Football Playoff has intensified following a new proposal circulating on social media. The Next Round podcast released a hypothetical 24-team bracket that features automatic bids for most teams in the field. This specific model proposes a format in which the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC would each receive four guaranteed spots.

This projection comes at a critical time for the sport's decision-makers. Commissioners from the major conferences are preparing to meet in Miami to discuss the structure of the 2026 postseason and beyond. While the current 12-team format is in place through next season, leadership remains divided on long-term expansion.

Fans and observers offered mixed reactions to the visual of a bracket dominated by the four power conferences. The proposed field leaves only two automatic spots for the Group of 5 champions and six at-large bids. This heavy emphasis on conference affiliation mirrors the reported leverage tactics currently stalling official negotiations.

Big Ten and SEC negotiations remain at an impasse over future playoff format

The hypothetical bracket shared by The Next Round illustrates the type of access the Big Ten reportedly desires in the future for the College Football Playoff. Sources indicate the conference is using the 24-team field concept as leverage in current discussions. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti may withhold support for a 16-team format unless there is a commitment to expand further in later years.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has expressed openness to a 16-team model but remains hesitant about a larger field. The stalemate between the two most powerful voices in the room has slowed progress ahead of the January deadline. The group faces a hard cutoff on Jan. 23, 2026, to finalize the structure for the next contract.

Officials hope to find common ground during their annual review on Jan. 18, which includes the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua. The group will attempt to bridge the gap between Sankey’s preference for a smaller field and Petitti’s push for guaranteed access.

A 24-team tournament would fundamentally change the value of the regular season, a point that drew sharp criticism on social media. "The regular season is officially dead if they do this," one user commented, while another suggested the sport was losing its way, joking, "Just make it 64 teams like basketball at this point." Others questioned the fairness of the automatic qualifiers, with one fan asking, "So you're telling me a 9-3 SEC team gets in over a 12-1 G5 team? No thanks."

Despite the skepticism, the prospect of more postseason football appealed to some. "I actually love this. More playoff games on campus? Sign me up," one supporter wrote. However, the consensus leaned toward moderation. "24 teams is too many," another user argued. "16 is the sweet spot." Concerns also extended to the structure itself, with one observer noting, "My only issue with 24 is the top 8 teams getting a bye week."

Power 4 commissioners have held multiple separate discussions to prepare for the larger board meeting. They must balance the desire for increased revenue with the need to preserve the sport's competitive integrity. Until Petitti and Sankey reach an agreement, the format for 2026 remains uncertain.

The CFP National Championship matchup is set between the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

