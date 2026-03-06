Nation’s No. 4 WR Delivers Bad News to Four Major College Football Programs

Miami Northwestern standout Nick Lennear has officially committed to the Miami Hurricanes. The 2027 four-star wide receiver chose to stay home despite heavy pursuit from several of the nation’s premier football programs.

The Hurricanes beat out Syracuse, Nebraska, LSU, and Oklahoma to land the elite playmaker. Lennear is currently regarded as the No. 31 overall prospect and the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2027 cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The 6-foot, 165-pound junior significantly boosted his stock after a dominant performance at the Navy All-American Bowl. His decision to join Mario Cristobal’s program marks a major win for the Hurricanes as they continue to lock down the most talented recruits in South Florida.

How Nick Lennear’s commitment affects Syracuse, Nebraska, Oklahoma, LSU

Lennear’s pledge to Miami is more than just a local victory; it represents a shifting tide in the ACC and a direct blow to the 2027 plans of four major rivals. By choosing the Hurricanes after watching their season-opening win over Notre Dame, Lennear signaled that the program’s trajectory is enough to keep elite Sunshine State talent from leaving for the SEC or Big Ten.

"This weekend showed me Miami is building something special," Lennear told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. "Coach Cristobal’s vision, the energy around the program, and the way they’re recruiting makes me excited to be part of bringing the Hurricanes back to the top."

For the schools that missed out, the search for a 2027 primary target now shifts to other elite options. LSU and Oklahoma, both perennial powers in recruiting pass-catchers, will likely turn their full attention toward five-star Indiana native Monshun Sales and Louisiana’s own Easton Royal.

Royal, a dynamic athlete from Brother Martin, is already rising as a priority for the Tigers. LSU is also keeping a close eye on four-star Ethan Kimmie as they look to maintain their status as "Wide Receiver U."

Nebraska and Syracuse are also recalibrating their boards following the news. The Cornhuskers are heavily involved with four-star Chicago product Quentin Burrell and Pennsylvania standout Khalil Taylor, both of whom have scheduled spring visits to Lincoln.

Syracuse, led by Fran Brown, remains a finalist for four-star Javien Robinson. The Orange staff has made Robinson a top priority in the Northeast to offset the loss of Lennear. As the 2027 cycle accelerates, these programs must move quickly to secure their next wave of offensive weapons.

The Miami Hurricanes will return to action for their highly anticipated spring game on April 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET.