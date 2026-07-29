College Football Fans Slam ESPN Over Latest SEC Strength of Schedule Rankings

One of the most discussed changes entering the 2026 college football season is the SEC's movement from eight to nine conference games.

When Oklahoma and Texas joined the league in 2024, it had to drop the SEC East and West divisions for scheduling purposes. Many traditional rivalries were at risk of losing their status as annual matchups if the SEC decided to keep the schedule at eight games, and the SEC wanted to elevate its status in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee by moving to nine games.

The SEC eliminated its second Group of Six non-conference game in order to move to nine conference games. The move gives fans the opportunity to see their team play as many as five marquee home games, something that should ultimately boost each school's football revenue.

The downside for the SEC's movement to nine conference games is that it creates an incredibly challenging path to the College Football Playoff for its members. With the league's requirement of a Power Four non-conference game, SEC schools are staring at some of the strongest schedules in the country.

ESPN's preseason strength of schedule rankings reveal that all 16 SEC programs face schedules that rank among the 20 strongest nationally. Ohio State, Michigan, Northwestern and USC were the only programs outside of the SEC in ESPN's top 20 rankings.

Per usual, a set of SEC-heavy rankings drew out a strong reaction from non-SEC college football fans. Many who took to social media accused ESPN of bias due to its broadcasting rights with the SEC.

Fan reactions to ESPN's strength of schedule rankings

"I understand the SEC is tough, but I find it hard to believe that's not the hardest schedule in football."

Ohio State plays

@ Texas

@ Indiana

Oregon



I understand the SEC is tough, but I find it hard to believe that's not the hardest schedule in football. — Ohio Sports Talk (@OH_SportTalk) July 28, 2026

"Echo Chamber achievement unlocked."

Echo Chamber achievement unlocked. — CougarStats (@CougarStats) July 28, 2026

"ESPN should not have a hand in ranking teams, in any manner (not even strength of schedule) if they have a financial interest in the broadcast rights of certain team."

ESPN should not have a hand in ranking teams, in any manner (not even strength of schedule) if they have a financial interest in the broadcast rights for certain teams. — John Buechele (@swflskier18) July 28, 2026

"The SEC's schedule is so strong, because our preseason rankings say so. And what are they based upon! Nothing on the field, that's for sure!"

“The SEC’s schedule is so strong, because our preseason rankings say so. And what are they based upon? Nothing on the field, that’s for sure!” — Paul S (@pstudeba8) July 29, 2026

"Hilarious. And here ladies and gentlemen, is why FPI is a worthless model."

Hilarious. And here ladies and gentleman is why FPI is a worthless model. — Vic Vinegar (@VicVinegarNerds) July 29, 2026

"Interesting. Hey ESPN, can you tell me who owns the broadcasting rights for the SEC?"

Interesting. Hey ESPN can you tell me who owns the broadcasting rights for the SEC? — Zac Ukleya (@olebac032216) July 29, 2026

"Yet no team from the SEC have made a national championship in three years."

Yet no teams from the SEC have made a national championship in 3 years — ! (@he14man) July 28, 2026

"ESPN broadcasts SEC hence this ranking. Absolute fraudulence at the highest degree."

ESPN broadcasts SEC hence this ranking. Absolutely fraudulent at the highest degree. — Kenny Smith (@Getatme0905) July 29, 2026