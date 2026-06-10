College Football Future Power Rankings Through 2027 Put National Powerhouse at No. 1

Projecting two years out in college football has never been trickier, with rosters flipping annually and the transfer portal reshaping depth charts every winter. That did not stop ESPN's Adam Rittenberg from trying.

Rittenberg released his Future Power Rankings through the 2027 season on Tuesday, evaluating every Power 4 program on quarterback outlook, line play, roster management, star power and coaching.

Notre Dame claimed the No. 1 spot, jumping from fifth a year ago and leapfrogging Ohio State, Texas, Oregon and Georgia. For a program still stinging from a 2025 College Football Playoff snub, the timing feels pointed.

Why Notre Dame tops ESPN's future power rankings

Rittenberg's case for the Irish starts with quarterback CJ Carr, who he wrote has developed into "a national awards contender" entering his second season as the starter. Carr might even return in 2027 "given the crowded quarterback class," with Blake Hebert and Noah Grubbs waiting behind him.

The offensive line "projects as a major strength," per Rittenberg, with Ashton Craig the only senior in the two-deep. That detail matters more than any single name. South Bend's roster is built to peak twice, not once.

Head coach Marcus Freeman during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Marcus Freeman has also resisted the NFL's advances, and Rittenberg noted the league "isn't hiding its desire to pry away the 40-year-old."

Freeman signed an enhanced contract in December and stayed put in South Bend despite multiple pro openings.

How recruiting, retention separate the Irish from the field

The ranking rewards a roster philosophy that runs against the sport's current trajectory. Freeman added just seven transfers this offseason, yet five qualified as blue-chippers according to ESPN Recruiting, including former Ohio State wideouts Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter.

Meanwhile, the 2026 signing class ranked No. 4 nationally with 18 SC Next 300 players, and the 2027 group already holds 11 SC Next 300 commits plus five-star defensive lineman David Folorunsho. Five-star edge Abraham Sesay could join him after an official visit this week.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) in action against the Pittsburgh Panthers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Retention seals the argument. Carr, Thorpe Award favorite Leonard Moore, pass rusher Boubacar Traore and linebacker Drayk Bowen all stayed, while the portal losses amounted to a backup quarterback and a rotational edge. In an era when Georgia and Texas churn through 20+ transfers, the Irish are proving that a development-first model can still produce the deepest two-year outlook in the country.

Freeman declared this offseason that his team must "leave no doubt" in 2026.

Notre Dame opens the season against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.