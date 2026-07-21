No. 1 Uncommitted DL Sets Commitment Date Amid Push From Two College Football Powers

Four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks is one of several 2027 prospects primed to announce his commitment at the end of the month.

The Chicago prospect's decision date is Thursday, and he has pared his list of finalists down to Oregon and Notre Dame.

Where does Parks rank in the class of 2027?

The 6-foot-1, 308-pounder is is the No. 22 defensive lineman, No. 10 prospect and No. 185 overall prospect on Rivals' industry rankings for the class of 2027. He is the No. 1 uncommitted defensive lineman in the class.

Parks finished his junior season at Brother Rice High School with 61 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, seven sacks, five pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception. He was named the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts.

TJ Randall of 247Sports described Parks as a "wide, stout-bodied interior defender who makes life challengin for Middle 3 blockers with his rate of movement off the ball" and noted that he "possesses the rush get-off and skill level to consistently shave edges or pry open rush paths with inside moves" in an evaluation from the beginning of the month.

Potential implications on Notre Dame's 2027 class

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman prior to Notre Dame Fall Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Fighting Irish received an official visit from Parks on June 12, the penultimate of his official visits.

Notre Dame's 2027 class is the second-best nationally behind Texas A&M, and its success on the line of scrimmage is a major component in that ranking. All three of the Fighting Irish's five-star commits are from pieces at the point of attack: offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola, defensive end Abraham Sesay and interior offensive lineman Albert Simien.

Parks would mark the third blue-chip defensive line prospect in Notre Dame's class if he commits there Thursday. No. 3 defensive lineman and fellow Chicagoan David Folorunsho committed to the Fighting Irish on May 15, and No. 31 defensive lineman Segun Alexander committed back on June 23.

Potential implications on Oregon's 2027 class

Oregon coach Dan Lanning directs football practice April 5, 2022. Eug 040522 Lanning 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are close behind Notre Dame in their ranking, boasting the No. 4 class nationally. However, 11 of the 16 blue-chip prospects committed to Oregon are skill players, so Parks would add necessary depth to the class at the point of attack.

Oregon reeled in one of the earlier blue-chip defensive line commits in the cycle in Cam Pritchett all the way back on June 2, 2025. Zane Rowe, the No. 13 defensive line prospect in Rivals' industry rankings, committed to the Ducks on March 13, and they hold an additional commitment from three-star Achilles Reyna.