$50 Million College Football Coach Has 'Run His Course' at Major SEC Program

Just one month into the 2026 college football season, and already we have a prominent and growing list of head coaches who have put their own jobs on the line.

And coming out of this past weekend’s action, one coach at what was recently considered an up-and-coming SEC program has joined that list, sitting just three games above .500 in his tenure and coming off two costly losses.

Analyst Says It’s Over in Columbia

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Echoing what many people around South Carolina have begun to whisper, college football analyst Josh Pate expressed doubt that the Shane Beamer experience has any room to grow in a positive direction.

“It’s run its course, which I hate. I love Shane Beamer. I love a lot of these dudes, but this is a bottom line business, and they’re not getting the job done. So I’d be surprised if it didn’t end up going that way eventually for Shane and South Carolina,” Pate said.

He added that the Alabama performance reflected “a team that’s kind of tapped out.”

Beamer is 35-32 overall and 16-26 in SEC play. A 9-4 breakthrough in 2024 has given way to a 4-8 campaign in 2025 and another slow start this fall. His contract runs through 2030 at $8.25 million this year, with remaining obligations approaching the $50 million range. A firing before the end of the season carries a roughly $27.9 million buyout.

A National Hot Seat Landscape

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Beamer is far from alone . USC’s Lincoln Riley, sitting at 4-1 after a 41-27 home loss to Oregon, faces scrutiny for a 5-15 mark against ranked teams and no College Football Playoff appearance in five seasons. His buyout approaches $72 million, the largest of the group.

Colorado’s Deion Sanders is 2-2 and 18-23 overall after losses to Northwestern and Baylor, with a midseason firing costing about $25.5 million. Maryland’s Mike Locksley absorbed a 54-3 home thrashing by now-ranked UCLA and is dealing with regular “Fire Locksley” chants , though his buyout sits above $9 million.

Rutgers’ Greg Schiano (1-3) and Florida State’s Mike Norvell (2-2 after earlier losses to SMU and Alabama) round out a list where buyouts range from the low teens to nearly $50 million.

The Common Thread

In each case the pattern is familiar: early promise or a strong prior season followed by inconsistency, difficult schedules, and the cold reality of modern coaching contracts. Athletic directors must weigh on-field product against eight-figure exit costs while fan and media pressure mounts.

What Actually Happens Here?

Pate’s assessment of Beamer is correct and applies more broadly. Programs can no longer treat one good season as permanent insulation. In the SEC, Big Ten, and elsewhere, schools on the make demand sustained contention.

Beamer has elevated South Carolina’s floor, yet the current trajectory is flat. Similar questions surround Riley’s inability to finish against elite competition and Sanders’ post-2023 regression.

The next month of games will clarify which of these tenures truly has run its course, and what schools are willing to write the enormous checks required to find out.

(Pate)